Donnerstag, 29.01.2026
Goldaktie mit Turbo: 9 von 13 Treffern in den ersten 25 Metern!
WKN: A2JPKH | ISIN: US78590A1097 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
28.01.26 | 21:43
1,055 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.01.2026 13:06 Uhr
Sachem Capital Corp. Announces Tax Reporting Information

BRANFORD, Conn., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) announced today the tax treatment for the Company's distributions on its common stock (CUSIP: 78590A109) and preferred stock (CUSIP: 78590A505) paid with respect to the calendar year ended December 31, 2025:

COMMON STOCK TAX INFORMATION

Box 1aBox 1bBox 2aBox 3Box 5
Record DatePayable DateRate Per
Share		Ordinary
Dividends Per
Share		Qualified
Dividends Per
Share		Total Capital
Gain Per
Share		Nondividend
Distribution
Per Share		Section 199A
Dividends Per
Share
3/17/20253/31/2025$0.050000$0.012362$0.000000$0.010840$0.026798$0.012362
6/16/20256/30/2025$0.050000$0.012362$0.000000$0.010840$0.026798$0.012362
9/15/20259/30/2025$0.050000$0.012362$0.000000$0.010840$0.026798$0.012362
12/15/202512/30/2025$0.050000$0.012362$0.000000$0.010840$0.026798$0.012362
Total$0.200000$0.049448$0.000000$0.043360$0.107194$0.049448

PREFERRED STOCK TAX INFORMATION

Box 1aBox 1bBox 2aBox 3Box 5
Record DatePayable DateRate Per
Share		Ordinary
Dividends Per
Share		Qualified
Dividends Per
Share		Total Capital
Gain Per
Share		Nondividend
Distribution
Per Share		Section 199A
Dividends Per
Share
3/15/20253/31/2025$0.484375$0.258073$0.000000$0.226302$0.000000$0.258073
6/15/20256/30/2025$0.484375$0.258073$0.000000$0.226302$0.000000$0.258073
9/15/20259/30/2025$0.484375$0.258073$0.000000$0.226302$0.000000$0.258073
12/15/202512/30/2025$0.484375$0.258073$0.000000$0.226302$0.000000$0.258073
Total$1.937500$1.032292$0.000000$0.905208$0.000000$1.032292

About Sachem Capital Corp.
Sachem is a mortgage REIT that specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of loans secured by first mortgages on real property. It offers short-term (i.e., one to three years), secured, nonbanking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties. The Company's primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment. Loans are secured by mortgage liens on real estate and often are personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower. The Company also makes opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities.

Investors:
Email: investors@sachemcapitalcorp.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
