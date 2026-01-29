Sachem Capital Corp. Announces Tax Reporting Information

BRANFORD, Conn., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) announced today the tax treatment for the Company's distributions on its common stock (CUSIP: 78590A109) and preferred stock (CUSIP: 78590A505) paid with respect to the calendar year ended December 31, 2025:
COMMON STOCK TAX INFORMATION
|Box 1a
|Box 1b
|Box 2a
|Box 3
|Box 5
|Record Date
|Payable Date
|Rate Per
Share
|Ordinary
Dividends Per
Share
|Qualified
Dividends Per
Share
|Total Capital
Gain Per
Share
|Nondividend
Distribution
Per Share
|Section 199A
Dividends Per
Share
|3/17/2025
|3/31/2025
|$0.050000
|$0.012362
|$0.000000
|$0.010840
|$0.026798
|$0.012362
|6/16/2025
|6/30/2025
|$0.050000
|$0.012362
|$0.000000
|$0.010840
|$0.026798
|$0.012362
|9/15/2025
|9/30/2025
|$0.050000
|$0.012362
|$0.000000
|$0.010840
|$0.026798
|$0.012362
|12/15/2025
|12/30/2025
|$0.050000
|$0.012362
|$0.000000
|$0.010840
|$0.026798
|$0.012362
|Total
|$0.200000
|$0.049448
|$0.000000
|$0.043360
|$0.107194
|$0.049448
PREFERRED STOCK TAX INFORMATION
|Box 1a
|Box 1b
|Box 2a
|Box 3
|Box 5
|Record Date
|Payable Date
|Rate Per
Share
|Ordinary
Dividends Per
Share
|Qualified
Dividends Per
Share
|Total Capital
Gain Per
Share
|Nondividend
Distribution
Per Share
|Section 199A
Dividends Per
Share
|3/15/2025
|3/31/2025
|$0.484375
|$0.258073
|$0.000000
|$0.226302
|$0.000000
|$0.258073
|6/15/2025
|6/30/2025
|$0.484375
|$0.258073
|$0.000000
|$0.226302
|$0.000000
|$0.258073
|9/15/2025
|9/30/2025
|$0.484375
|$0.258073
|$0.000000
|$0.226302
|$0.000000
|$0.258073
|12/15/2025
|12/30/2025
|$0.484375
|$0.258073
|$0.000000
|$0.226302
|$0.000000
|$0.258073
|Total
|$1.937500
|$1.032292
|$0.000000
|$0.905208
|$0.000000
|$1.032292
About Sachem Capital Corp.
Sachem is a mortgage REIT that specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of loans secured by first mortgages on real property. It offers short-term (i.e., one to three years), secured, nonbanking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties. The Company's primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment. Loans are secured by mortgage liens on real estate and often are personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower. The Company also makes opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities.
