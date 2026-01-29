Innodata Inc.: Innodata Selected by Palantir to Accelerate Advanced Initiatives in AI-Powered Rodeo Modernization

Innodata's data engineering and annotation capabilities support Palantir's expanding AI platform deployments for event analytics

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / INNODATA INC. (Nasdaq:INOD) today announced that it has been selected to provide high-quality training data and data engineering services to Palantir Technologies (Nasdaq:PLTR), supporting Palantir's AI-enabled platforms for rodeo event analysis.

In support of Palantir's partnership with rodeo operations, Innodata is now further empowering these customers by providing them with specialized annotation and data engineering for thousands of hours of rodeo video footage. This work enables computer vision models to detect animals, riders, and skeleton joints, allowing for the automated calculation and display of performance metrics in bull riding, bronc riding, bareback riding and barrel racing.?

Innodata will be providing specialized annotation, multimodal data engineering, and generative-AI workflow support for select Palantir programs. Innodata teams work directly within Palantir's development and deployment workflows, processing highly complex data modalities - including video, imagery, documents, and multimodal sensor data - with the scale, precision, and security standards required for customer use cases.

"Palantir is developing some of the most sophisticated AI capabilities in the world - from computer vision and geospatial analytics to secure, model-driven decision systems," said Dimitrios Lymperopoulos, Head of Machine Learning at Palantir. "Innodata's high-quality training data and data engineering expertise can help us to scale these capabilities with the accuracy, rigor, and operational excellence our customers demand."

"Our work with Palantir reinforces Innodata's role as a trusted data engineering partner to the world's leading AI companies," said Vinay Malkani, Senior Vice President, Innodata Federal. "Together, we are enabling next-generation enterprise AI deployments. Palantir's requirements validate the investments we have made in domain-expert annotation, end-to-end generative-AI workflow enablement, rigorous quality systems, and secure global operations."

Innodata's engagement with Palantir reflects the accelerating demand for high-quality data engineering capabilities as AI becomes central to national competitiveness and enterprise value creation. As organizations increasingly seek to deploy AI in high-stakes, real-world environments, we believe that the need will continue to grow for trusted data partners with the ability to operate at scale, with precision and security.

About Innodata

Innodata (Nasdaq:INOD) is a global data engineering company. We believe that data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are inextricably linked. That's why we're on a mission to help the world's leading technology companies and enterprises drive Generative AI / AI innovation. We provide a range of transferable solutions, platforms and services for Generative AI / AI builders and adopters. In every relationship, we honor our 35+ year legacy delivering the highest quality data and outstanding outcomes for our customers.

Recently recognized by Wedbush Securities as one of 30 companies defining the future of AI, Innodata has been noted for expertise in domain-specific, high-accuracy AI solutions where precision, compliance, and subject matter expertise are essential. The Company serves five of the "Magnificent Seven" tech giants, leading AI innovation labs, and numerous Fortune 1000 enterprises, providing critical data engineering services that power the next generation of AI innovation. With Innodata Federal, we extend our mission to support U.S. government agencies with AI solutions that enhance national security, improve government services, and accelerate digital transformation.

For more information, visit www.innodata.com.

