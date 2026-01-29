Stagwell: Doner and Colle McVoy Join Forces as DonerColle Partners, Establishing a Center of Creative Gravity in the American Midwest

New Powerhouse Collective Established to Help National Brands Win Between the Coasts

DETROIT, MICHIGAN / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / Today, leading Stagwell (STGW) agencies Doner and Colle McVoy have joined forces to form DonerColle Partners, a new entity created to serve the brands that move America.

As the Midwest emerges as the demographic and cultural center of today's consumer landscape, DonerColle Partners is strategically positioned to help brands connect where it matters most. Unifying operations across more than 500 employees in Detroit, Minneapolis and Chicago, the partnership is built on a foundation of modern creativity and is grounded in a genuine understanding of the people and places that drive American business. Geographically and fundamentally, DonerColle Partners is poised to more effectively and authentically relate to and embrace the sensibilities of everyday Americans who are often overlooked or disregarded by coastal agencies.

"These agencies have a proven ability to combine mainstream marketing with modern techniques and strong client relationships that drive real results," Stagwell chairman and CEO Mark Penn said. "Together, we're creating a combined offering that honors that legacy while embracing the future, leveraging AI, modern marketing and an informed perspective of the communities and consumers that shape America."

Doner and Colle McVoy will maintain their unique identities and client relationships under DonerColle Partners. Structured as a strategic alliance rather than a merger, the arrangement preserves the specialized expertise and culture that have made each successful while enabling deeper collaboration, broadened creative capabilities, scaled media offerings and state-of-the-art production studios. The enhanced offering will be led by Jessica Henrichs as CEO and David DeMuth as executive chairman.

"The Midwest isn't just where we're based; it's who we are. There is a sense of pride and a work ethic that shows up with purpose every day," said DeMuth. "It's a place where people care more about doing the right thing than getting credit for it. That spirit drives how we show up for each other, for our clients and for the brands we help build."

Doner is known for its strategic acumen, award-winning work and integrated production studios across retail, CPG, automotive, consumer services, technology and health care brands, and is a recent two-time "A-List" winner. Colle McVoy, a recent national "Agency of the Year" honoree, adds strength in media, design, PR and integrated campaign execution, particularly across CPG, QSR, home, lifestyle, retail and agriculture categories.

"This partnership is about more than strength and scale," said Henrichs. "We're rethinking how agencies can come together to better deliver for America's most iconic brands. We're creating a partnership that's agile, ambitious and deeply rooted in the values that matter most to clients today."

DonerColle Partners' client roster includes Stellantis, The UPS Store, Dairy Queen, La-Z-Boy, The Coca-Cola Company, 3M, Hackensack Meridian Health, Perdue Farms and McCormick & Company, among other major brands. The integration will begin immediately, with a phased rollout of combined operations, teams and branding throughout 2026.

About DonerColle Partners

DonerColle Partners is a newly combined Stagwell (STGW) partnership formed from two leading Stagwell agencies, each with 90 years of history. Grounded in a shared belief that great work comes from strong relationships, the partnership combines deep roots with modern marketing expertise across strategy, creative, media and digital, including AI-enhanced content development, insight generation and measurement. Built for the brands that move America, DonerColle Partners blends insight, craft and innovation to help brands connect meaningfully with people and drive lasting growth. To learn more, visit donercolle.com.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at stagwellglobal.com.

