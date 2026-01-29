GoldHaven Resources Corp.: GoldHaven Defines Property-Scale Porphyry-Related Zonation at Magno, Highlighting Copper, Silver, Tungsten and Critical-Mineral Potential

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) is pleased to provide a summary of property-wide mineral zonation at its Magno Project in the Cassiar Terrane of northwestern British Columbia. Integrated geological mapping, sampling, and geochemical analysis suggest a classic porphyry-related metal zoning pattern, supporting an intrusion-driven mineral system with stacked copper-gold, silver-lead-zinc, tungsten-skarn, and critical-mineral targets. These results validate historical mineralization, expand the modern geochemical dataset, and strengthen Magno's evolving genetic model and drill-targeting framework.

Top 5 Highlights

Property-scale metal zonation supports a porphyry source model , with proximal Cu-Au-Ag and distal Ag-Pb-Zn mineralization

, with proximal Cu-Au-Ag and distal Ag-Pb-Zn mineralization Historical Ag-Pb-Zn mineralization verified at the Magno and D Zones

at the Tungsten mineralization confirmed at Kuhn and Dead Goat , consistent with high-temperature skarn systems

at , consistent with high-temperature skarn systems Copper values up to 6,660 ppm at Magno , including elevated Cu within granite, suggest a magmatic source origin for the copper and associated metals

, including elevated Cu within granite, suggest a magmatic source origin for the copper and associated metals High bismuth (up to 10,000 ppm) and tellurium (up to 67 ppm) highlight structural fluid pathways and high-temperature vectors



Favorable Geological Setting & Project Rationale

GoldHaven was initially attracted to the Magno Property due to the presence of Cretaceous-age granitic intrusions adjacent to major thrust faults, a geological setting commonly associated with porphyry and skarn mineral systems. The project hosts historical silver-lead-zinc and tungsten occurrences, structurally controlled molybdenum-copper porphyry stocks, and mineralized horizons interpreted to be part of a broader intrusive "plumbing system" within the Cassiar mineral belt. The Company's recent work focused on verifying historical surface samples while building a robust, property-wide geochemical framework to refine system-scale interpretations.

Key Metal Results Across the Property

The highest silver, lead, and zinc grades occur at the Magno and D Zones, confirming the strength of replacement-style mineralization. Additional zinc anomalies occur at Kuhn (up to 13.8% Zn) and Dead Goat (up to 8.37% Zn) Copper values reach up to 6,660 ppm at Magno, with elevated copper at Kuhn and Dead Goat, and up to 1,760 ppm Cu within granite, representing the highest copper value sampled directly within intrusive rocks on the property. Tungsten mineralization at Kuhn and Dead Goat supports a high-temperature skarn and porphyry-related fluid system, while localized gold mineralization occurs within proximal copper-silver zones.

The Company also identified strong bismuth and tellurium anomalies, interpreted as high-temperature pathfinder elements linked to deep fluid pathways and structural corridors, including bismuth values up to 10,000 ppm at Kuhn and additional highs south of Lamb and at Magno. Antimony values peak at Magno (up to 2,120 ppm Sb), and elevated indium associated with zinc mineralization further reinforces the project's critical-minerals potential.

Showing Zn/Pb Zn/Cu Zn/Ag Pb/Cu Pb/Zn Magno 6.13 416.35 1320.31 823.58 443.26 Middle D 0.79 90.64 205.14 123.23 5.70 Upper D 1.45 190.45 280.82 1469.24 4.74 Kuhn 190.08 11.83 2888.27 3.88 1.84 Dead Goat 1342.38 29.94 6718.9 15.12 1.63

Table 1: Average base metal ratios from select showings on the Magno property

Porphyry-Style Zonation & Genetic Interpretation

Mineral zonation at Magno follows a classic porphyry-related distribution, transitioning from proximal Cu-Au-Ag ± Bi-Te ± W, through intermediate Ag-Pb-Zn, to distal structurally controlled Zn-rich and replacement-style mineralization. Structural controls at Kuhn and Dead Goat are interpreted as major fluid conduits, consistent with high-temperature metal transport and skarn development.

At a district scale, the zonation pattern at Magno is comparable to major polymetallic systems such as Morococha, Peru, and exhibits structural and metal-association similarities to Coeur Mining's Silvertip Mine, located north of the Magno Project. Like Silvertip, Magno displays strong structurally controlled carbonate replacement and skarn-style mineralization, but Magno is distinguished by a broader metal suite, including tungsten, copper, bismuth, tellurium, and indium, suggesting a potentially larger and more compositionally diverse mineral system.

"These results represent a meaningful step forward in defining Magno as a large, zoned, intrusion-related mineral system," said Robert Birmingham, President and CEO of GoldHaven Resources Corp. "The confirmation of high-grade silver-lead-zinc mineralization, extensive tungsten, elevated copper within intrusive rocks, and strong bismuth-tellurium pathfinder anomalies reinforces our interpretation of a porphyry-driven system at depth. The emerging geological and metal zonation patterns share important similarities with Coeur Mining's Silvertip district, while Magno's broader critical-metal footprint highlights the potential for a multi-commodity discovery with district-scale upside."

Next Steps

GoldHaven will use this expanded dataset to refine 3D geological and metal-zonation models, prioritize porphyry Cu-Mo, CRD Ag-Pb-Zn, tungsten-skarn, and critical-mineral targets, and advance toward drill targeting and permitting across priority areas at the Magno Project.

Magno Project:

GoldHaven Resources' Magno Project is a district-scale exploration asset spanning 36,973.29 hectares in the prolific Cassiar region of northwestern British Columbia. Located just three kilometers south of the historic mining town of Cassiar and crossed by Highway 37, Magno benefits from road access and infrastructure rarely matched by early-stage exploration projects of this scale.

The project directly borders mineral claims held by Cassiar Gold Corp. and Coeur Mining Inc., positioning GoldHaven within a proven regional mining corridor with established operators active in both precious metal and polymetallic systems. Proximity to supply hubs such as Dease Lake, Watson Lake, and Whitehorse - along with potential hydroelectric access from regional infrastructure - enhances Magno's logistical and long-term development advantages.





Figure 1: Magno map location with proximity to nearby companies

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in North and South America. The Company's projects include the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia. The Three Guardsman Project, which exhibits significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization. The Copeçal Gold Project, a drill-ready gold project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil with a 6km strike of anomalous gold in soil samples. Three Critical Mineral projects with extensive tenement packages totalling 123,900 hectares: Bahia South, Bahia North and Iguatu projects located in Brazil.

Qualified Person:

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lindsay Bottomer P.Geo. who is an independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 and a consultant of the Company.

