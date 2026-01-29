PayQuicker Nears $1B in Global Payouts as Demand for Real-Time, Flexible Payments Accelerates

Fintech sees high double-digit revenue growth driven by card issuance, global expansion, and rising demand for faster access to funds

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / As payout expectations continue to shift toward instant, flexible, and globally accessible funds, PayQuicker, the leader in global payouts orchestration, today announced it has processed nearly $1 billion in payouts globally, reflecting 30%+ year-over-year growth and continued adoption across the gig economy, direct-selling, and clinical trials verticals.

The company also reported high double-digit year-over-year net revenue growth, fueled by the demand for faster, more flexible payout infrastructure across regions and industries. In 2025, PayQuicker supported a growing and increasingly global ecosystem of businesses and payees, with strong gains in total payouts sent and continued expansion of its active payee base.

"Our growth reflects a clear shift in how quickly payout expectations are changing across industries," said Paul Beldham , CEO of PayQuicker. "Businesses are beginning to think about payouts, not as a back-office function, but as a core part of the customer and worker experience. We're seeing a strong demand from our clients for faster access to funds, broader global reach, and payout options that work seamlessly for both companies and payees."

During the past year, PayQuicker issued more than 200,000 virtual and physical cards globally, representing a 30%+ increase over 2024, and signed 40% more clients year-over-year, further expanding its presence in the gig economy and other payout opportunities. The number of active payouts on the PayQuicker platform also increased by 30%, reflecting the company's growing global footprint.

Partnerships and product innovation were key themes for PayQuicker in 2025 to accommodate the global appetite for speed, efficiency, and accessibility in payments. The company launched same-day ACH, added contactless card capabilities in the U.S., introduced a new wallet solution in partnership with Thunes, and rolled out multicurrency Flex Accounts to support additional local currencies. PayQuicker also expanded payout rails across LATAM and APAC, further strengthening its coverage and unlocking additional markets for its clients.

Alongside ongoing product innovation, the company has continued to invest in platform usability and client experience, including a major User Grid redesign, a refreshed mobile web experience, a full overhaul of transactional emails, and new in-app guidance features to support onboarding, training, and migrations. These client-driven enhancements, along with expanded customization and increased card program flexibility, form the foundation for PayQuicker's 2026 roadmap.

Building on this momentum, PayQuicker plans to further strengthen its platform in 2026 with new integrations such as Avalara for tax compliance services, enhanced identity verification technology to support KYC requirements, and expanded marketing automation capabilities. The company is also investing in future growth areas, including crypto-enabled payouts, AI-driven capabilities, global load-to-card functionality, and broader local currency acceptance.

About PayQuicker:

PayQuicker is the leading global payouts orchestration platform, offering businesses of all sizes smarter, faster, and easier payment solutions. Since its inception in 2008, PayQuicker has pioneered global payouts orchestration, enabling real-time payouts in over 214 countries and territories, and more than 80 currencies through secured bank accounts, prepaid debit cards, virtual cards, and digital wallets. Our award-winning solutions cater to a diverse range of industries, including affiliate networks, the creator economy, direct selling, the on-demand economy, platforms and marketplaces, and workforce payments. PayQuicker's cloud-based, regulatory-compliant software stack allows customers to white-label our products, delivering fast and flexible spending options. Our mission is to enhance global business growth with superior payment and purchasing power, activated with every login, payout, purchase, or swipe. To learn more, visit: https://payquicker.com/

