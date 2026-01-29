Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie mit Turbo: 9 von 13 Treffern in den ersten 25 Metern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
29.01.2026 15:02 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Commonwealth M&A Advises Phoenix Mechanical on its Sale to Northwinds Services Group, Marking Firm's Third HVAC/Plumbing Transaction This Year

Deal underscores the firm's accelerating presence in the HVAC/plumbing and home services sectors

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / Commonwealth M&A, LLC, a premier full-service Merger & Acquisition advisory firm providing transactional and valuation services to small and medium-sized businesses, has announced the acquisition of its client Phoenix Mechanical by Northwinds Services Group.

Phoenix has been delivering top-of-the-line cooling, heating and plumbing services to New York's Westchester County area since 1996 and is a trailblazer in the Westchester Green Energy revolution. Co-owners Doug Budney and Jonathan Nissman have cultivated a skilled team of technicians with a combined experience of over 100 years, spanning from the early days of heating and cooling to today's cutting-edge technology.

As the business nears its 30th anniversary, Budney and Nissman decided that bringing in a partner could help the company continue to prosper and also address personal milestones with Budney entering retirement and Nissman staying on board as a partner to the buyer.

Commonwealth M&A assesses every seller's goals and expectations to develop a strategic and individualized plan, combining human understanding with real results. The team's expertise in the HVAC and plumbing space, while being able to tactfully determine what both co-owners needed from an offer, made them the perfect advisors for the deal.

"Of course, every seller wants a competitive offer, but beyond the numbers, this process was deeply personality- and mission-driven. The Commonwealth M&A team handled that with exceptional care and intention. They approached this transaction as if it were their own business for sale, balancing strategy, relationships, and long-term outcomes in a way that truly mattered to me. I felt supported, understood, and confidently guided every step of the way, and for that, I can't thank them enough."

"Selling your business is one of the most important decisions an owner can make, so we were honored that Doug and Jonathan trusted us as their advisors," said Rick Calabrese, Co-Founder of Commonwealth M&A. "We help companies in any industry, but HVAC/plumbing seem to be becoming one of our niches, with the sale of Phoenix marking our third this year. Given our experience, we know what a buyer/seller relationship needs to be successful for home services companies and are confident that these two organizations are a great match. We're excited to watch Phoenix continue to excel with Northwinds on board."

About Commonwealth M&A, LLC

Commonwealth M&A, LLC is a full-service Merger & Acquisition advisory firm providing transactional and valuation services to small and medium sized businesses.

Commonwealth M&A offers a differentiated approach derived from the team's diverse set of experiences. Our mission is to deliver personalized, high-quality service that exceeds expectations.

If you are a business owner looking to sell your company, Commonwealth M&A is here to help. Contact us today to learn more about our services and how we can assist you in achieving your goals. Visit us at https://commonwealthmna.com/

Media Contact:

Martina Corona
martina@notablypr.com

SOURCE: Commonwealth M&A



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/commonwealth-manda-advises-phoenix-mechanical-on-its-sale-to-nor-1131466

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.