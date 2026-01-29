Commonwealth M&A Advises Phoenix Mechanical on its Sale to Northwinds Services Group, Marking Firm's Third HVAC/Plumbing Transaction This Year

Deal underscores the firm's accelerating presence in the HVAC/plumbing and home services sectors

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / Commonwealth M&A, LLC , a premier full-service Merger & Acquisition advisory firm providing transactional and valuation services to small and medium-sized businesses, has announced the acquisition of its client Phoenix Mechanical by Northwinds Services Group .

Phoenix has been delivering top-of-the-line cooling, heating and plumbing services to New York's Westchester County area since 1996 and is a trailblazer in the Westchester Green Energy revolution. Co-owners Doug Budney and Jonathan Nissman have cultivated a skilled team of technicians with a combined experience of over 100 years, spanning from the early days of heating and cooling to today's cutting-edge technology.

As the business nears its 30th anniversary, Budney and Nissman decided that bringing in a partner could help the company continue to prosper and also address personal milestones with Budney entering retirement and Nissman staying on board as a partner to the buyer.

Commonwealth M&A assesses every seller's goals and expectations to develop a strategic and individualized plan, combining human understanding with real results. The team's expertise in the HVAC and plumbing space, while being able to tactfully determine what both co-owners needed from an offer, made them the perfect advisors for the deal.

"Of course, every seller wants a competitive offer, but beyond the numbers, this process was deeply personality- and mission-driven. The Commonwealth M&A team handled that with exceptional care and intention. They approached this transaction as if it were their own business for sale, balancing strategy, relationships, and long-term outcomes in a way that truly mattered to me. I felt supported, understood, and confidently guided every step of the way, and for that, I can't thank them enough."

"Selling your business is one of the most important decisions an owner can make, so we were honored that Doug and Jonathan trusted us as their advisors," said Rick Calabrese, Co-Founder of Commonwealth M&A. "We help companies in any industry, but HVAC/plumbing seem to be becoming one of our niches, with the sale of Phoenix marking our third this year. Given our experience, we know what a buyer/seller relationship needs to be successful for home services companies and are confident that these two organizations are a great match. We're excited to watch Phoenix continue to excel with Northwinds on board."

