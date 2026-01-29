MDC Data Centers: Bestel Consolidates McAllen Infrastructure at MDC's MCA2 Facility, Exits Legacy Chase Building

Strategic move enhances Bestel's core presence at 422 S 11th St. and affirms MCA2 as the center of interconnection in McAllen.

MCALLEN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / Bestel (part of izzi Telecom) and MDC Data Centers announce the full consolidation of Bestel's McAllen operations at MCA2, MDC's purpose-built, carrier-neutral data center at 422 S 11th St. The move, set for completion in Q4 2025, marks Bestel's exit from the legacy Chase Building (MCA1) and reinforces its commitment to long-term infrastructure investment at the U.S.-Mexico border.

As part of this consolidation, Bestel is upgrading its Point of Presence (PoP) with next-generation equipment and architecture designed to meet the evolving demands of its customers and partners. The move positions Bestel to enhance performance, increase resiliency, and extend its reach, while joining the majority of McAllen's active networks already operating from MCA2.

Today, 100% of networks in McAllen are colocated with MDC, with more than 90% housed at MCA2, the region's flagship facility engineered for scale, neutrality, and operational precision.

Bestel plays a pivotal role in cross-border connectivity. Its backbone carries a substantial share of U.S.-Mexico internet traffic, making it a key peer for U.S., Mexican, and global networks. From MCA2, Bestel will gain optimized access to Tier-1 carriers, content providers, and MDC's diverse International Fiber Crossings, enabling low-latency, multi-path connectivity into Mexico's core markets.

"What began at the Chase Building has evolved into something far more advanced," said Juan Salazar, CEO of MDC Data Centers. "With this move, Bestel is reinforcing its position at the edge with infrastructure that's aligned to future growth. We're proud to be the partner that enables that evolution."

MDC's engineering and operations team will manage the migration process, ensuring that Bestel's transition is seamless, stable, and fully aligned with their technical and business requirements.

As McAllen continues to grow as a strategic border hub, Bestel's consolidation at MCA2 underscores the value of combining next-generation infrastructure with trusted partnerships to support long-term digital transformation across the U.S.-Mexico corridor.

About MDC Data Centers

MDC Data Centers provides neutral data centers and International Fiber Crossings, enabling seamless interconnection between the U.S. and Mexico. Through its Border Connect Platform, MDC centralizes key points of presence for Mexican, North American, and global networks, creating a dense, interconnected ecosystem that empowers partners to scale quickly and efficiently.

For updates on expansions, new infrastructure, and partnerships, visit mdcdatacenters.com and follow MDC Data Centers on LinkedIn and X @mdcdatacenters. For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, contact press@mdcdatacenters.com.

About Bestel

Bestel is a leading telecommunications and information technology company with over 20 years of market experience, offering solutions through its own infrastructure: a fiber optic network spanning more than 70,000 km, making it one of the largest and most comprehensive networks in Mexico, with a presence in all 32 states.

Bestel's offerings are geared towards telecommunications operators, the public sector, and large private sector companies, providing comprehensive solutions to overcome business challenges with technology. Bestel drives digital transformation to achieve the results they need through specialized products and services in connectivity, security, mobility, cloud computing, integration, and managed services.

As a vendor-agnostic company, Bestel integrates solutions from any technology into network, security, and collaboration architectures from multiple manufacturers. It also boasts a Security Operations Center (SOC/CSIRT), one of the most recognized in Latin America.

Since 2007, Bestel has been part of Grupo Televisa.

For more information, visit: bestel.com.mx

SOURCE: MDC Data Centers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/bestel-consolidates-mcallen-infrastructure-at-mdcs-mca2-facility-exits-legacy-ch-1131476