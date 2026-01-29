Summit Partners, a leading growth-focused alternative investment firm, today announced the promotion of thirteen professionals across the firm's global offices. The firm has promoted Chris Bon, Meg Devine, Ross Murphy and Jono Pagden to Partner; Devin O'Connor Deane, Irina Müller and Nik Ohri to Principal; and Luke Farrugia, Grace Gwozdz, Patrick McLaughlin, Max Miller, Alberto Reyes and Paul-Hugo Thiboult to Vice President.

"We are very pleased to recognize the performance of these colleagues with well-earned promotions," said Peter Chung, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Summit Partners. "They are outstanding representatives of our firm's culture and values and have worked tirelessly in the service of our portfolio companies and our investors."

Chris Bon has been promoted to Partner. Chris joined the firm as an Associate in 2016 and is a member of the Summit Partners Growth Products Services team. His investment and board experience includes CERTANIA, Doctrine, Energy Aspects, GRESB, Normec (acquired by Astorg), One Point Advisory Services, OnRobot, ProGlove (acquired by Nordic Capital), Simply.TV and Sipartech (acquired by Blackstone). Prior to Summit, Chris worked in M&A advisory at J.P. Morgan. Chris holds a BCom in economics from the University of Toronto and an MSc in finance from HEC Paris.

Meg Devinehas been promoted to Partner. Meg joined Summit Partners as Chief Marketing Officer in 2015. Prior to Summit, she was a member of the private equity investment teams at North Bridge and Advent International and a public equity analyst at State Street Research Management. Meg holds a BA in economics and French, magna cum laude, from Amherst College and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Ross Murphy has been promoted to Partner. Ross joined Summit Partners as Director of Investor Relations in 2020. Prior to Summit, he was Co-Head of Investor Relations at ArcLight Capital Partners. Ross holds a BS in business administration from the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Jono Pagden has been promoted to Partner. Jono joined the firm as an Associate in 2016 and is a member of the Summit Partners Healthcare Life Sciences team. His investment and board experience includes Advance Medical (acquired by Teladoc), CluePoints, Deine Urologie, DermaNovis, Dreampath Diagnostics and zahneins (acquired by PAI Partners). Prior to Summit, Jono worked on the Retail/Healthcare and U.K. M&A teams at Goldman Sachs. Jono holds a Bachelor of Business Science, with honors, in accounting and finance from the University of Cape Town.

Devin O'Connor Deane has been promoted to Principal, Healthcare Human Capital. Devin joined the firm as a Director in 2022. As a member of the Summit Partners Peak Performance Group, Devin works with Summit's portfolio companies and investment teams to help drive executive talent management and human capital strategies across the healthcare and life sciences sector. Prior to Summit, Devin worked at Frazier Healthcare Partners where she led executive recruitment and network management for the firm and its portfolio companies. Previously, Devin worked in executive search and organizational design at Oxeon Partners. Devin holds a BA in psychology from Amherst College.

Irina Müller has been promoted to Principal. Irina joined the firm as an Associate in 2019 and is a member of the Summit Partners Technology team. Her investment and board experience includes Appway (acquired by FNZ), ProGlove (acquired by Nordic Capital), Quorso, Solactive and TradingHub. Prior to Summit, Irina worked in the M&A group at Houlihan Lokey. Irina holds a BA in business administration and an MA in banking and finance from the University of St. Gallen.

Nik Ohri has been promoted to Principal. Nik joined the firm as an Associate in 2017 and is a member of the Summit Partners Technology team. His investment and board experience includes Akeneo, Cenosco, Odoo, OneStock, Red Points, Revizto and TradingHub. Prior to Summit, Nik worked in the Leveraged Finance Group at Goldman Sachs. Nik holds a BS, with first class honors, in economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Luke Farrugia has been promoted to Vice President. Luke joined the firm as an Associate in 2021 and is a member of the Summit Partners Technology team. His investment experience includes ImagenAI and Quorso. Prior to Summit, Luke worked at Macquarie Capital across both M&A and growth capital with a focus on the technology sector. Luke holds a BSc, with first class honors, in mathematics and economics from the University of Warwick.

Grace Gwozdz has been promoted to Vice President. Grace joined the firm as an Associate in 2023 and is a member of the Summit Partners Healthcare Life Sciences team. Her investment experience includes Earned Wealth and RIS Rx. Prior to Summit, Grace was a member of the investment team at Warburg Pincus. Grace holds a BA in statistics with a secondary focus in global health and health policy, cum laude, and an MA in statistics from Harvard University.

Patrick McLaughlin has been promoted to Vice President. Patrick joined the firm as a Senior Associate in 2023 and is a member of the Summit Partners Growth Products Services team. His investment and board experience includes CollisionRight and UHY. Prior to Summit, Patrick was a member of the investment teams at Abry Partners and Guidepost Growth Equity. He began his career in technology investment banking at Guggenheim Partners. Patrick holds a BA in political economy and English from Williams College.

Max Miller has been promoted to Vice President, Investor Relations. Max joined Summit Partners as an Investor Relations Analyst in 2018. Previously, he worked at Russell Investments. Max holds a BS in economics from Duke University.

Alberto Reyes has been promoted to Vice President. Alberto joined the firm as an Associate in 2021 and is a member of the Summit Partners Growth Products Services team. His investment experience includes Celcoin and Halborn. Prior to Summit, Alberto worked in investment banking at Evercore. Alberto holds a BSBA in finance, summa cum laude, from the University of Arizona.

Paul-Hugo Thiboult has been promoted to Vice President. Paul-Hugo joined the firm as an Associate in 2022 and is a member of the Summit Partners Growth Products Services team. His investment experience includes CERTANIA, Doctrine and One Point Advisory Services. Prior to Summit, Paul-Hugo worked in private equity at 3i in London and co-founded his own venture. Paul-Hugo holds an MSc, with distinction, from the London School of Economics.

