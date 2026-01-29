Network upgrade drives 5G readiness and integration into European connectivity routes

Telekom Srbija Group, one of the largest and fastest-growing telecommunications operators in Southeast Europe and a digital transformation leader in the Western Balkans, and its subsidiary Mtel are utilizing Ciena's (NYSE: CIEN) coherent optical solutions to enhance network connectivity between Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina. This initiative will support regional growth, future-proof Telekom Srbija's infrastructure, and position Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina as vital connectivity hubs within Europe.

Ciena's 6500 Packet-Optical Platform equipped with WaveLogic 5 Extreme coherent transceivers will allow Telekom Srbija to deliver 800 Gb/s across a new 150-kilometer fiber route between Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina. The high-capacity, low-latency network will provide scalable, highly resilient network performance and accommodate future capacity demands driven by hyperscaler traffic and the rollout of 5G services across Serbia.

"Telekom Srbija Group has continually invested in innovations and the development of state-of-the-art network infrastructure with the aim of ensuring that our customers receive top-quality and reliable services. This latest project represents a significant upgrade to our network infrastructure and enables the implementation of cutting-edge technologies," said Katarina Subotic, Chief Sales Officer at Telekom Srbija. "In addition to ensuring low latency, high reliability, and efficient data transmission, the high-capacity fiber optic network powered by Ciena will also enhance inter-network connectivity and open up new prospects for further regional expansion of business operations."

"Telekom Srbija and Mtel's focus on enabling hyperscaler network expansion in the European market aligns with Ciena's commitment to delivering scalable, high-performance network solutions that address evolving customer needs," said Anders Grand, Vice President of EMEA Sales at Ciena. "Hyperscalers are increasingly relying on the network as a critical enabler of their operations. This growing global interconnectivity demand is accelerating the adoption of advanced optical technologies in infrastructure builds, ensuring scalability, automation, and efficiency to support bandwidth-intensive workloads."

The project is being carried out in close collaboration with Ciena's certified service partner IGMAKO Smart Solutions, a systems integrator based in Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina that provides end-to-end telecommunications solutions for the entire range of access, transport, and mission-critical products.

About Telekom Srbija

Telekom Srbija is the leader on the telecommunications market in Serbia that brings a unique and integrated experience to its customers. Operating in Serbia under the mts, Supernova and m:SAT TV brands, the company provides services in the sphere of mobile and fixed telephony, television and the Internet. By the introduction of new services and the implementation of cutting-edge technologies, the company tries to enable global connectivity and enrich people's lives by creating conditions for excellent communication.

By continued investment in further development and modernization of the telecommunications infrastructure, network and services, the company can successfully respond to all the challenges, demands and expectations of the customers. Also, by creating new trends, the company encourages the development of new customer experiences. Telekom Srbija operates within Telekom Srbija Group which boasts a versatile portfolio of telecommunications services in several countries in Europe serving nearly 12 million customers, while it is globally present through the sale of television content throughout the world, i.e. on five continents.

About MTel

Mtel a.d. Banja Luka is one of the leading telecommunications operators in Bosnia and Herzegovina, delivering a comprehensive portfolio of fixed and mobile telephony, broadband, IPTV, and digital services to residential and business customers. As a member of the Telekom Serbia Group, Mtel operates within a strong regional ecosystem, providing advanced communications solutions across the Western Balkans.

Driven by a strategic focus on innovation, network modernization, and customer experience, Mtel continuously invests in next-generation technologies, including fiber-optic infrastructure, 5G readiness, and advanced ICT services. Through these initiatives, the company plays an active role in enabling digital transformation, supporting economic development, and ensuring reliable, high-quality connectivity throughout Bosnia and Herzegovina

About Ciena

Ciena is the global leader in high-speed connectivity. We build the world's most adaptive networks to support exponential growth in bandwidth demand. By harnessing the power of our networking systems, interconnects, automation software, and services, Ciena revolutionizes data transmission and network management. With unparalleled expertise and innovation, we empower our customers, partners, and communities to thrive in the AI era. For updates on Ciena, follow us on LinkedIn and X, or visit the Ciena Insights webpage and Ciena website.

