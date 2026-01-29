Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie mit Turbo: 9 von 13 Treffern in den ersten 25 Metern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.01.2026 15:06 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Truxton Trust Company: Truxton Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company ("Truxton" or "the Bank") and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. Fourth quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $5.48 million, or $1.90 per diluted share, compared to $4.99 million, or $1.74 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2024.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, net income increased by 17% to $21.5 million from $18.4 million in 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2025, earnings per diluted share rose to $7.46 from $6.34, an increase of 18% from 2024.

Key Highlights

  • Non-interest income was $5.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, which was $140 thousand lower than the third quarter of 2025 and $81 thousand over the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding net losses on the sale of securities in each period of $413 thousand, $0, and $122 thousand, wealth revenue constituted 92% of non-interest income in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 94% for the third quarter of 2025 and to 89% for the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Loans increased 13% to $814 million at year end compared to $721 million at September 30, 2025, and were up 21% compared to $670 million at December 31, 2024.
  • Total deposits increased by 7% from $1.16 billion at September 30, 2025, to $1.24 billion at December 31, 2025, and were 43% higher in comparison to $866 million at December 31, 2024. Truxton continues to fund much of its growth from a single banking location led by its commitment to provide what it believes is superior deposit operations service and technology.
  • Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 2.97%, an increase of 15 basis points from the 2.82% experienced in the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and an increase of 18 basis points from the 2.79% recorded in the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Cost of funds was 2.91% in the fourth quarter of 2025, down from 3.08% in each of the third quarter of 2025 and fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Asset quality remains sound at Truxton. The Bank had $106 thousand of non-performing assets at December 31, 2025. Provision for credit loss expense in the fourth quarter of 2025 included a $620 thousand reserve against one investment security held by the Bank.
  • Allowance for credit losses on loans, excluding that for unfunded commitments, was $7.4 million at quarter end December 31, 2025, compared to $7.0 million at September 30, 2025, and $6.4 million at December 31, 2024. For those three periods, such allowance amounts were 0.91%, 0.98%, and 0.96% of gross loans outstanding at the respective period end. For the same three periods, the Bank's allowance for unfunded commitments was $741 thousand, $650 thousand, and $483 thousand, respectively.
  • The Bank's capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.77% at December 31, 2025, compared to 8.90% at September 30, 2025, and 10.63% at December 31, 2024. Book value per common share was $40.55, $38.51, and $34.42 at December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively.
  • During the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $3.00 per common share, inclusive of a $1.00 special cash dividend, and repurchased 11,700 shares of its common stock for $923 thousand in the aggregate, or an average price of $78.91 per share.

About Truxton
Truxton is a premier provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton's vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients' complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCID: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor Relations
Austin Branstetter
615-250-0783
austin.branstetter@truxtontrust.com
Media Relations
Swan Burrus
615-250-0773
swan.burrus@truxtontrust.com
Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(000's)
(Unaudited)
December 31,
2025*		September 30,
2025*		December 31,
2024
ASSETS
Cash and due from financial institutions- 5,425 - 4,575 - 4,225
Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 44,880 13,670 25,698
Federal funds sold 6,795 4,369 4,054
Cash and cash equivalents 57,100 22,614 33,977
Time deposits in other financial institutions - - 245
Securities available for sale 505,945 529,752 258,322
Allowance for credit losses on securities (620- - -
Securities available for sale, net 505,325 529,752 258,322
Gross loans 813,554 720,735 669,982
Allowance for credit losses on loans (7,415- (7,035- (6,433-
Net loans 806,139 713,700 663,549
Bank owned life insurance 17,312 17,158 16,722
Restricted equity securities 3,830 3,144 2,272
Premises and equipment, net 2,919 3,005 3,293
Accrued interest receivable 5,959 6,035 4,567
Deferred tax asset, net 3,630 4,187 5,257
Other assets 13,658 14,325 15,577
Total assets- 1,415,872 - 1,313,920 - 1,003,781
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Non-interest bearing- 142,268 - 130,559 - 126,016
Interest bearing- 1,097,738 1,028,154 - 740,406
Total deposits 1,240,006 1,158,713 866,422
Swap counterparty cash collateral 930 620 4,230
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 46,000 31,000 8,250
Subordinated debt - - 14,426
Other liabilities 12,292 12,790 11,747
Total liabilities 1,299,228 1,203,123 905,075
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, $0.10 par value- 287 - 284 - 286
Additional paid-in capital 29,610 29,217 28,945
Retained earnings 71,084 72,523 61,316
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (5,821- (7,228- (10,252-
Net Income- 21,484 - 16,001 - 18,411
Total shareholders' equity 116,644 110,797 98,706
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity- 1,415,872 - 1,313,920 - 1,003,781
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
(000's)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended Year To Date
December 31,
2025*		 September 30,
2025*		 December 31,
2024*		 December 31,
2025*		 December 31,
2024
Non-interest income
Wealth management services- 5,811 - 5,631 - 5,242 - 21,988 - 20,597
Capital advisory fees 15 15 70 1,045 191
Service charges on deposit accounts 91 33 85 343 360
Securities gains (losses), net (413- 0 (122- (413- (335-
Bank owned life insurance income 154 150 124 590 333
Other 213 183 321 855 973
Total non-interest income 5,871 6,011 5,720 24,408 22,119
Interest income
Loans, including fees- 11,959 - 11,312 - 10,354 - 44,531 - 41,721
Taxable securities 5,727 5,710 3,039 20,116 11,932
Tax-exempt securities 608 518 217 1,685 834
Interest bearing deposits 256 518 348 1,415 1,475
Federal funds sold 34 41 75 133 288
Total interest income 18,584 18,099 14,033 67,880 56,250
Interest expense
Deposits 8,650 8,710 6,798 31,678 27,854
Short-term borrowings 12 21 90 200 1,294
Long-term borrowings 385 392 85 1,409 164
Subordinated debentures - 188 188 565 752
Total interest expense 9,047 9,311 7,161 33,852 30,064
Net interest income 9,537 8,788 6,872 34,028 26,186
Provision for credit losses 1,092 266 145 1,869 217
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 8,445 8,522 6,727 32,159 25,969
Total revenue, net 14,316 14,533 12,447 56,567 48,088
Non interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits 4,865 5,121 4,635 20,685 16,652
Occupancy 330 325 326 1,343 1,578
Furniture and equipment 107 107 107 429 300
Data processing 754 520 282 2,095 1,763
Wealth management processing fees 173 212 195 813 838
Advertising and public relations 121 38 96 291 206
Professional services 87 360 247 976 1,337
FDIC insurance assessments 434 274 33 966 423
Other 814 538 291 2,251 2,024
Total non interest expense 7,685 7,495 6,212 29,849 25,121
Income before income taxes 6,631 7,038 6,235 26,718 22,967
Income tax expense 1,148 1,412 1,242 5,234 4,556
Net income- 5,483 - 5,626 - 4,993 - 21,484 - 18,411
Earnings per share:
Basic$1.91 $1.96 $1.74 $7.46 $6.35
Diluted$1.90 $1.95 $1.74 $7.46 $6.34
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.
Truxton Corporation
Selected Quarterly Financial data
At Or For The Three Months Ended
(000's)
(Unaudited)
December 31,
2025*		September 30,
2025*		December 31,
2024*
Per Common Share Data
Net income attributable to common shareholders, per share
Basic$1.91$1.96$1.96
Diluted$1.90$1.95$1.95
Book value per common share$40.55$38.51$34.42
Tangible book value per common share$40.55$38.51$34.42
Basic weighted average common shares2,803,0132,800,9412,787,805
Diluted weighted average common shares2,805,0152,803,9832,792,363
Common shares outstanding at period end2,876,7522,876,8342,867,850
Selected Balance Sheet Data
Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio8.24%8.43%9.83%
Average Loans$755,332$705,050$667,957
Average earning assets (1)$1,323,048$1,281,157$998,861
Average total assets$1,357,750$1,309,545$1,025,415
Average shareholders' equity$114,010$104,688$97,026
Selected Asset Quality Measures
Nonaccrual loans$96$97$0
90+ days past due still accruing$10$0$11
Total nonperforming loans$106$97$11
Total nonperforming assets$106$97$11
Net charge offs (recoveries)$1$0$4
Nonperforming loans to assets0.01%0.01%0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total assets0.01%0.01%0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate0.01%0.01%0.00%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans0.91%0.98%0.91%
Net charge offs to average loans0.00%0.00%0.00%
Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only)
Tier 1 leverage8.77%8.90%10.63%
Common equity tier 112.93%13.35%15.19%
Total risk-based capital13.81%14.24%16.15%
Selected Performance Ratios
Efficiency ratio47.68%50.64%48.45%
Return on average assets (ROA)1.60%1.70%1.94%
Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE)19.08%21.32%20.47%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE)19.08%21.32%20.47%
Net interest margin2.97%2.82%2.79%
*Some information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
(1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, and investment securities.
Truxton Corporation
Yield Tables
For The Periods Indicated
(000's)
(Unaudited)
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
December 31, 2025*
 September 30, 2025*
 December 31, 2024*
Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields
(%)		Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields
(%)		Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields
(%)		Interest
Income/
Expense
Earning Assets
Loans$755,332 6.11$11,640 $705,050 6.18$10,988 $667,957 6.08$10,215
Loan fees$0 0.17$319 $0 0.18$324 $0 0.09$146
Loans with fees$755,332 6.28$11,959 $705,050 6.36$11,312 667,957 6.17$10,361
Federal funds sold$3,551 3.77$34 $3,688 4.35$41 $6,232 4.71$75
Deposits with banks$29,736 3.42$256 $47,042 4.37$518 $28,570 4.85$348
Investment securities - taxable$466,611 4.91$5,727 $464,406 4.92$5,710 $260,605 4.66$3,039
Investment securities - tax-exempt$67,818 5.35$607 $60,971 5.07$518 $35,497 3.65$217
Total Earning Assets$1,323,048 5.68$18,583 $1,281,157 5.70$18,099 $998,861 5.64$14,040
Non interest earning assets
Allowance for credit losses (7,236- (6,749- (6,359-
Cash and due from banks$5,845 $5,058 $5,985
Premises and equipment$2,979 $3,094 $3,305
Accrued interest receivable$4,527 $4,433 $3,721
Other real estate$0 $0 $0
Other assets$38,786 $39,656 $36,453
Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities (10,199- (17,104- (16,551-
Total Assets$1,357,750 $1,309,545 $1,025,415
Interest bearing liabilities
Interest bearing demand$347,572 3.06$2,677 $357,704 3.21$2,894 $329,625 3.26$2,703
Savings and money market$263,705 2.59$1,722 $261,382 2.74$1,807 $200,257 2.83$1,427
Time deposits - retail$10,276 3.22$84 $11,998 3.35$101 $13,170 3.39$112
Time deposits - wholesale$423,966 3.90$4,167 $381,887 4.06$3,908 $228,144 4.46$2,556
Total interest bearing deposits$1,045,519 3.28$8,650 $1,012,971 3.41$8,710 $771,196 3.51$6,798
Federal Home Loan Bank advances$38,554 3.91$385 $36,467 4.2$392 $9,554 3.48$85
Subordinated debt$0 0.00$0 $13,743 5.36$188 $14,520 5.08$188
Other borrowings$4,470 1.01$12 $5,593 4.23$21 $12,369 4.04$90
Total borrowed funds$43,024 3.61$397 $55,803 4.21$601 $36,443 3.90$363
Total interest bearing liabilities$1,088,543 3.30$9,047 $1,068,775 3.45$9,311 $807,639 3.52$7,161
Net interest rate spread 2.38$9,536 2.25$8,788 2.12$6,879
Non-interest bearing deposits$145,936 $127,953 $115,593
Other liabilities$9,261 $7,736 $5,157
Shareholder's equity$114,010 $104,688 $97,026
Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity$1,357,750 $1,309,152 $1,025,415
Cost of funds 2.91 3.08 3.08
Net interest margin 2.97 2.82 2.79
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.
Truxton Corporation
Yield Tables
For The Periods Indicated
(000's)
(Unaudited)
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2025* December 31, 2024*
Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields
(%)		Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields
(%)		Interest
Income/
Expense
Earning Assets
Loans$710,328 6.13$43,537 $658,226 6.28$41,328
Loan fees$0 0.14$994 $0 0.08$504
Loans with fees$710,328 6.27$44,531 $658,226 6.36$41,832
Federal funds sold$3,235 4.07$133 $5,592 5.08$289
Deposits with banks$34,262 4.13$1,415 $27,967 5.27$1,475
Investment securities - taxable$413,020 4.87$20,116 $259,313 4.6$11,931
Investment securities - tax-exempt$52,435 4.79$1,685 $34,867 3.57$834
Total Earning Assets$1,213,280 5.66$67,880 $985,965 5.76$56,361
Non interest earning assets
Allowance for credit losses (6,828- (6,299-
Cash and due from banks$8,303 $6,161
Premises and equipment$3,112 $2,662
Accrued interest receivable$4,157 $3,730
Other real estate$0 $0
Other assets$47,791 $33,513
Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities (15,733- (19,553-
Total Assets$1,254,082 $1,006,179
Interest bearing liabilities
Interest bearing demand$340,709 3.08$10,498 $333,322 3.5$11,681
Savings and Money Market$252,782 2.67$6,755 $183,557 3.33$6,121
Time deposits - Retail$11,974 3.35$401 $14,275 3.41$486
Time Deposits - Wholesale$342,349 4.1$14,024 $207,457 4.61$9,566
Total interest bearing deposits$947,814 3.34$31,678 $738,611 3.77$27,854
Federal home Loan Bank advances$34,045 4.08$1,409 $5,476 2.95$164
Subordinated debt$10,703 5.21$565 $14,565 5.08$752
Other borrowings$7,640 2.49$200 $31,032 4.41$1,294
Total borrowed funds$52,388 4.09$2,174 $51,073 4.26$2,210
Total interest bearing liabilities$1,000,202 3.88$33,852 $789,685 3.80$30,064
Net interest rate spread 2.28$34,028 1.95$26,297
Non-interest bearing deposits$134,756 $119,150
Other liabilities$6,723 $4,424
Shareholder's equity$112,615 $92,920
Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity$1,254,296 $1,006,179
Cost of funds 2.98 3.30
Net interest margin 2.88 2.71
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.