Starbucks Unveils Reimagined Loyalty Program to Deliver More Meaningful Value, Personalization and Engagement for Members

The updated Starbucks Rewards program, which launches on March 10, introduces three levels of membership - Green, Gold and Reserve - offering new and exclusive benefits for members.

Inspired by member feedback, the program is designed to strengthen connection and drive growth.

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starbucks Coffee Canada, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBUX) today unveiled its new Starbucks Rewards program, designed to deliver more value, personalization and engagement for its more than 38 million active members across North America. Building on the strength of its industry leading loyalty program, the updated Starbucks Rewards program will launch on March 10, introducing a new tiered structure with three levels-Green, Gold and Reserve-each offering new and exclusive benefits for members. As members engage more with Starbucks, the program unlocks greater earning power, more personalized benefits and increasingly premium experiences rewarding customers' loyalty.

"We're redefining the industry with customer-focused benefits that set a new standard and ignite fandom. Starbucks Rewards has always been about creating connection, and we're evolving the program based on what our members told us matters most, offering faster, more meaningful benefits that make them feel appreciated," said Tressie Lieberman, Starbucks global chief brand officer. "This evolution is a key milestone in our Back to Starbucks strategy and will reinvigorate what it means to be a Starbucks Rewards member."

With an unmatched member base and the ability to deliver personalized engagement at scale, Starbucks Rewards represents a powerful growth engine. The redesigned program introduces new ways to deepen connection while incentivizing members to stretch for each subsequent level of membership, creating the potential to drive increases in frequency and transactions.

Green, Gold and Reserve Level Benefits

The membership levels-Green, Gold and Reserve- offer distinct benefits based on the number of Stars members have earned. Each tier delivers faster Star-earning and enhanced Rewards, ensuring that increased engagement is met with increased value. Members will continue to earn Stars on their purchases and can redeem them for Rewards such as free beverages, food and merchandise.

Evolving from the current structure, where Star-earning is tied solely to payment type, the new program will enable members to accelerate their Star-earning as their activity grows.

And in response to member feedback about Star expiration, Green level members will be able to keep Stars from expiring with monthly activity. Gold and Reserve level members will unlock an elevated benefit: Stars that never expire, reinforcing the company's commitment to recognizing and valuing its most loyal members.

Green Member: At this level, members can enjoy their Birthday Reward - a free beverage or food - on their birthday, and will get personalized offers, opportunities to play games like Starbucks for Life, and early access to select beverages and food. Plus, they'll get to enjoy a new benefit called Free Mod Mondays, a complimentary beverage modification on one select Monday per month. At the Green level, Stars are valid for six months, and members can extend the life of their Stars for a month by completing a monthly qualifying activity, such as redeeming a reward, making a purchase or digitally reloading a Starbucks Card. Members will earn 1 Star per dollar spent and can earn Stars faster by digitally reloading a Starbucks Card; they will earn 10 Stars for a $30 or more digital reload, and 25 Stars for a digital reload of $50 or more.

Gold Member: Once a member earns 500 Stars in a 12-month period, they will move to Gold status. In addition to enjoying Green tier member benefits, Gold members get enhanced perks - including Stars that never expire and a seven-day window to redeem their free birthday treat. Members at this level will earn 1.5 Stars per dollar spent or 15 Stars for every $10 spent. Gold members will also receive at least four additional Double Star Days annually. During these designated days, members will earn double the Stars on their entire purchase.

Reserve Member: Once a member earns 2,500 Stars in a 12-month period, they will achieve Reserve status - an enhanced membership level with exclusive, premium benefits designed to reward the most loyal customers. In addition to Green and Gold benefits, members at this level will receive a variety of Rewards, like a 30-day window to redeem their free birthday treat and at least six additional Double Star Days annually. Reserve members will also gain access to exclusive opportunities, including all-expenses paid trips to exciting destinations like Tokyo, Milan or Costa Rica to explore and celebrate coffee culture globally. Members at this level will earn 1.7 Stars per dollar spent or 17 Stars for every $10 spent.

Members can progress to a higher level at any time as they accumulate Stars, and status is valid for 12 months. To maintain Gold, members must earn 500 Stars during the following year, and Reserve members must earn 2,500 Stars. Progress toward the next level can be easily tracked in the Starbucks app or through a member's Starbucks Rewards account online.

When the reimagined program launches on March 10, members will see their level designation via the Starbucks app and email, which will be determined by the number of Stars they accumulated from January through December 2025. All existing Stars will remain in members' accounts.

Redeem Stars for Rewards

Members can redeem their Stars for a variety of Rewards. Responding to member feedback for quicker access to Rewards, Starbucks is introducing a new 60-Star redemption tier that allows members to take $2 off any item.

25 Stars can be used for a free drink customization like an extra shot of espresso, syrup, or added cold foam (up to $1 in value)

NEW 60 Stars offers $2 off a qualifying purchase

100 Stars will get members a hot or iced brewed coffee or tea, bakery item, or packaged snacks and more (up to $6 in value)

200 Stars unlocks a handcrafted beverage like a latte or cold brew, or hot breakfast items like egg bites or a breakfast sandwich (up to $10 in value)

300 Stars offers members the choice between a free sandwich or packaged coffee

400 Stars can be redeemed for select Starbucks merchandise (up to $20 in value)

Link Loyalty Accounts for Even More Rewards

Members can link their Starbucks Rewards account with select 3rd party products and brand loyalty programs and continue to unlock additional benefits. Eligible products and programs include select TD credit and debit cards and Aeroplan- offering opportunities to get more out of everyday purchases. Learn more here.

About Starbucks Rewards

Since 2009, the industry-leading Starbucks Rewards program continues to grow in popularity and offers members Rewards, such as free food, beverages and merchandise, personalized offers, and access to games and exclusive deals. Starbucks Rewards members can view updated Terms and Conditions here.

About Starbucks

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to responsibly sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with a global footprint of more than 41,000 company-operated and licensed coffeehouses and a growing presence in consumer-packaged goods, we are the world's premier purveyor of specialty coffee. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our coffeehouses or online at stories.starbucks.ca or www.starbucks.ca.

For media inquiries: press@starbucks.com

®Aeroplan is a registered trademark of Aeroplan Inc.

®The Air Canada maple leaf logo is a registered trademark of Air Canada, used under licence by Aeroplan Inc.

® The TD logo and other trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/726d57b5-c59e-4938-b225-91c777e13f78

Starbucks Unveils Reimagined Loyalty Program

The updated Starbucks Rewards program, which launches on March 10, introduces three levels of member...