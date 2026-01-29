CGI Inc.: CGI reports director election results

Stock Market Symbols
MONTRÉAL, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. (EST) via live webcast.
All 13 directors proposed for election at the meeting were elected by shareholders on a vote by electronic ballot. The ballots cast and proxies received by CGI for the election of directors were as follows:
Votes for
Votes withheld
%
%
François Boulanger
99.52 %
0.48 %
Sophie Brochu
97.79 %
2.21 %
George A. Cope
98.27 %
1.73 %
Jacynthe Côté
98.34 %
1.66 %
Julie Godin
98.00 %
2.00 %
Serge Godin
95.53 %
4.47 %
Gilles Labbé
98.81 %
1.19 %
Michael B. Pedersen
97.25 %
2.75 %
Stephen S. Poloz
99.70 %
0.30 %
Mary G. Powell
98.33 %
1.67 %
Alison C. Reed
99.69 %
0.31 %
George D. Schindler
98.39 %
1.61 %
Kathy N. Waller
99.42 %
0.58 %
About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is $15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.
