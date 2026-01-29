Anzeige
WKN: 906913 | ISIN: US2298991090 | Ticker-Symbol: CFZ
Tradegate
29.01.26 | 08:27
112,00 Euro
-1,75 % -2,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CULLEN/FROST BANKERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CULLEN/FROST BANKERS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
115,00116,0016:29
114,00115,0016:21
PR Newswire
29.01.2026 15:00 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.: Cullen/Frost Reports Fourth Quarter And 2025 Annual Results

Board declares first quarter dividend on common and preferred stock, and authorizes $300 million stock repurchase program

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) today reported fourth quarter and full-year results for 2025. Net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $164.6 million, representing an increase of $11.4 million, or 7.4 percent, compared to $153.2 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2024. On a per-share basis, the company reported net income available to common shareholders of $2.56 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $2.36 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2024. For the fourth quarter of 2025, returns on average assets and average common equity were 1.22 percent and 14.80 percent, respectively, compared to 1.19 percent and 15.58 percent for the same period in 2024.

The company also reported 2025 annual net income available to common shareholders of $641.9 million, an increase of $66.0 million, or 11.5 percent, compared to 2024 earnings available to common shareholders of $575.9 million. On a per-share basis, 2025 earnings were $9.92 per diluted common share compared to $8.87 per diluted common share reported in 2024. For the year 2025, returns on average assets and average common equity were 1.24 percent and 15.66 percent respectively, compared to 1.16 percent and 15.81 percent reported in 2024.

"We carry great momentum with us as we enter 2026 and continue executing on a number of strategic growth initiatives," said Cullen/Frost Chairman and CEO, Phil Green. "Frost bankers throughout the state remain squarely focused on making our customers' lives better and supporting their growth in an increasing range of ways over time.

"We continue to execute on our organic growth strategy, and continue to believe that it is a durable and scalable strategy that will fuel Frost's growth for years to come. During the fourth quarter, we opened new financial centers in the Austin, Dallas, and San Antonio markets, bringing us to a total of 10 new locations opened during 2025."

For the fourth quarter of 2025, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $471.2 million, up $37.5 million, or 8.6 percent compared to $433.7 million for fourth quarter of 2024. Average loans for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased $1.3 billion, or 6.5 percent, to $21.7 billion, from the $20.3 billion reported for the fourth quarter a year earlier, and increased 1.0 percent compared to $21.5 billion for the third quarter of 2025. Average deposits for the quarter increased $1.5 billion, or 3.5 percent, to $43.3 billion compared to $41.9 billion in last year's fourth quarter, and increased $1.3 billion, or 3.0 percent, compared to $42.1 billion for the third quarter of 2025. Compared to the third quarter of 2025, fourth quarter average non-interest-bearing deposits increased by 3.1 percent and average interest-bearing deposits increased by 3.0 percent.

For full year 2025, average total loans were $21.2 billion, an increase of approximately $1.4 billion, or 7.3 percent, from the $19.8 billion reported in 2024. Average total deposits for 2025 were $42.2 billion, up $1.2 billion, or 3.0 percent, compared to the $41.0 billion reported for full year 2024.

Noted financial data for the fourth quarter:

  • The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios for Cullen/Frost at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 were 14.06 percent, 14.50 percent, and 15.95 percent, respectively. Current capital ratios continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III requirements.
  • Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis was $471.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 8.6 percent compared to the $433.7 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2024. The net interest margin was 3.66 percent for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 3.53 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 3.69 percent for the third quarter of 2025.
  • Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $132.2 million, up $9.3 million, or 7.6 percent, from the $122.8 million reported a year earlier. Other non-interest income increased by $2.2 million, or 13.8% percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily related to an increase in income from customers' derivatives trading activity (up $1.4 million). Trust and investment management fees increased by $1.9 million, or 4.3 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was mainly related to an increase in investment management fees, up $2.3 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Investment management fees are generally based on the market value of assets within customer accounts and are thus impacted by price movements in the equity and bond markets. Service charges on deposit accounts increased by $4.5 million, or 15.9 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • During the fourth quarter, we recognized several one-time expense items which in aggregate totaled $16.2 million. These one-time expense items included a payroll transition bonus associated with our change to a bi-weekly payroll cycle, a donation to the Frost Charitable Foundation, an additional accrual to increase our medical insurance reserve, and various sundry losses. These items were partly offset by an $8.5 million reversal of our accrual related to a special FDIC insurance assessment.
  • Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $371.7 million, up $35.5 million, or 10.6 percent, compared to the $336.2 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2024. Salaries and wages expense increased by $17.0 million, or 10.3 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in salaries and wages was primarily related to an increase in salaries due to annual merit and market increases and an increase in the number of employees. The increase in the number of employees was partly related to our investment in organic expansion in various markets. Salary and wage expense for the fourth quarter was also impacted by $4.2 million related to the aforementioned payroll transition bonus. Employee benefits expense increased by $8.0 million, or 28.1 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in employee benefits expense was primarily related to the aforementioned increase in medical/dental expense (up $5.3 million), 401(k) plan expense (up $1.7 million), and payroll taxes (up $682,000). Other non-interest expense increased $14.7 million, or 23.3%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily related to the aforementioned increases in sundry and other miscellaneous expense (up $3.7 million) and donations expense (up $3.3 million); as well as professional services expense (up $2.6 million), among other things. The increase in sundry expenses was driven by a $4.0 million accrual related to a software platform that is no longer aligned with our long-term technology strategy. Net occupancy expense increased by $2.2 million, or 7.0 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in net occupancy expense for the quarter was mainly driven by increases in depreciation on buildings and leasehold improvements (up $732,000) and increases in property taxes (up $654,000). These increases were mainly driven by expenses associated with expansion branch locations.
  • For the fourth quarter of 2025, the company reported a credit loss expense of $11.2 million and reported net charge-offs of $5.8 million, compared to a credit loss expense of $6.8 million and net charge-offs of $6.6 million for the third quarter of 2025. For the fourth quarter of 2024, the company reported a credit loss expense of $16.2 million and net charge-offs of $14.0 million. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.29 percent at December 31, 2025, compared to 1.31 percent at September 30, 2025, and 1.30 percent at December 31, 2024. Non-accrual loans were $70.5 million at the end of 2025, compared to $44.8 million the previous quarter and $78.9 million at year-end 2024.
  • During the fourth quarter, the company repurchased 653,913 shares at a total cost of $80.7 million, bringing us to a total of 1.20 million shares repurchased under the 2025 Repurchase Plan for the full year at an average price of $124.67, completing our $150 million authorization.

The Cullen/Frost board declared a first-quarter cash dividend of $1.00 per common share, payable March 13, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 27 of this year. The board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $11.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (or $0.278125 per depositary share). The depositary shares representing the Series B Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CFR PrB." The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable on March 16, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 27 of this year.

In addition, the company's board of directors approved a new share repurchase program with authorization to purchase up to $300 million of Cullen/Frost common stock over a one-year period expiring on January 27, 2027. Share repurchases under the authorization may be made through a variety of methods, which may include open market purchases, in privately negotiated transactions, block trades, accelerated share repurchase transactions, and/or through other legally permissible means. The timing and amount of any share repurchases under the authorization will be determined by management at its discretion and based on market conditions and other considerations. The share repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the company's discretion and does not obligate Cullen/Frost to purchase any amount of common stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, January 29, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss the results for the quarter and the year. The media and other interested parties are invited to access the call in a "listen only" mode at 877-709-8150. Playback of the conference call will be available after 5:00 p.m. CT on the day of the call until midnight Sunday, February 1 at 877-660-6853, with the Conference ID# of 13757958. A replay of the call will also be available by webcast at the URL listed below after 5:00 p.m. CT on the day of the call.

Cullen/Frost investor relations website: https://investor.frostbank.com/

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $53.0 billion in assets at December 31, 2025. One of the 50 largest U.S. banks, Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Gulf Coast, Houston, Permian Basin, and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at frostbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Factors that Could Affect Future Results

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Cullen/Frost or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products, services or operations; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "targeted", "continue", "remain", "will", "should", "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • The effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board and the implementation of tariffs and other protectionist trade policies.
  • Inflation, interest rate, securities market, and monetary fluctuations.
  • Local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers and our assessment of that impact.
  • Changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers.
  • Changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs.
  • Changes in estimates of future credit loss reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements.
  • Changes in our liquidity position.
  • Impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets.
  • The timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users.
  • Changes in consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits.
  • Greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business.
  • Technological changes.
  • The cost and effects of cyber incidents or other failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our systems or those of our customers or third-party providers.
  • Acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses.
  • Changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems.
  • Our ability to increase market share and control expenses.
  • Our ability to attract and retain qualified employees.
  • Changes in our organization, compensation, and benefit plans.
  • The soundness of other financial institutions.
  • Volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets.
  • Changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers.
  • Government intervention in the U.S. financial system.
  • Political or economic instability.
  • Acts of God or of war or terrorism.
  • The potential impact of climate change.
  • The impact of pandemics, epidemics, or any other health-related crisis.
  • The costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals.
  • The effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance) and their application with which we and our subsidiaries must comply.
  • The effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters.
  • Our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

In addition, financial markets, international relations, and global supply chains have been significantly impacted by recent U.S. trade policies and practices. Due to the rapidly evolving and changing state of U.S. trade policies, the amount and duration of any tariffs and their ultimate impact on us, our customers, financial markets, and the overall U.S. and global economies is currently uncertain. Nonetheless, prolonged uncertainty, elevated tariff levels or their wide-spread use in U.S. trade policy could weaken economic conditions and adversely impact the ability of borrowers to repay outstanding loans or the value of collateral securing these loans or adversely affect financial markets or the values of securities. To the extent that these risks may have a negative impact on the financial condition of borrowers or financial markets, it could also have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)












2025


2024


4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr


4th Qtr

CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS










Net interest income

$ 448,707


$ 441,618


$ 429,604


$ 416,220


$ 413,518

Net interest income (1)

471,218


463,667


450,558


436,404


433,726

Credit loss expense

11,224


6,779


13,129


13,070


16,162

Non-interest income:










Trust and investment management fees

45,651


44,846


43,669


42,931


43,765

Service charges on deposit accounts

32,360


31,440


29,151


28,621


27,909

Insurance commissions and fees

15,180


15,424


13,879


21,019


14,215

Interchange and card transaction fees

6,290


5,547


5,619


5,402


5,764

Other charges, commissions and fees

15,228


14,730


13,967


13,586


15,208

Net gain (loss) on securities transactions

(836)


-


-


(14)


(112)

Other

18,291


13,660


10,988


12,466


16,075

Total non-interest income

132,164


125,647


117,273


124,011


122,824











Non-interest expense:










Salaries and wages

182,486


169,155


162,149


160,857


165,520

Employee benefits

36,653


34,465


32,826


42,157


28,614

Net occupancy

34,341


34,682


34,640


33,277


32,102

Technology, furniture and equipment

41,575


43,479


40,572


40,118


39,775

Deposit insurance

(1,350)


6,328


6,590


7,184


6,924

Other

77,963


64,369


70,351


64,473


63,232

Total non-interest expense

371,668


352,478


347,128


348,066


336,167

Income before income taxes

197,979


208,008


186,620


179,095


184,013

Income taxes

31,727


33,628


29,617


28,173


29,161

Net income

166,252


174,380


157,003


150,922


154,852

Preferred stock dividends

1,669


1,668


1,669


1,669


1,669

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 164,583


$ 172,712


$ 155,334


$ 149,253


$ 153,183











PER COMMON SHARE DATA










Earnings per common share - basic

$ 2.56


$ 2.67


$ 2.39


$ 2.30


$ 2.37

Earnings per common share - diluted

2.56


2.67


2.39


2.30


2.36

Cash dividends per common share

1.00


1.00


1.00


0.95


0.95

Book value per common share at end of quarter

69.96


67.64


63.04


61.74


58.46











OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES










Period-end common shares

63,287


63,801


64,319


64,283


64,197

Weighted-average common shares - basic

63,588


64,080


64,300


64,255


64,116

Dilutive effect of stock compensation

16


41


52


74


121

Weighted-average common shares - diluted

63,604


64,121


64,352


64,329


64,237











SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS










Return on average assets

1.22 %


1.32 %


1.22 %


1.19 %


1.19 %

Return on average common equity

14.80


16.72


15.64


15.54


15.58

Net interest income to average earning assets (1)

3.66


3.69


3.67


3.60


3.53











(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.


Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)



2025


2024


4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr


4th Qtr

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY










($ in millions)










Average Balance:










Loans

$ 21,661


$ 21,452


$ 21,063


$ 20,788


$ 20,346

Earning assets

50,033


48,492


47,664


47,424


47,577

Total assets

53,507


51,911


51,191


50,925


51,008

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

14,268


13,839


13,788


13,798


14,051

Interest-bearing deposits

29,072


28,232


27,972


27,860


27,834

Total deposits

43,340


42,071


41,760


41,658


41,885

Shareholders' equity

4,558


4,243


4,129


4,041


4,057











Period-End Balance:










Loans

$ 21,892


$ 21,446


$ 21,254


$ 20,904


$ 20,755

Earning assets

49,524


49,147


47,756


48,409


48,878

Total assets

53,041


52,533


51,409


52,005


52,520

Total deposits

42,918


42,517


41,684


42,391


42,723

Shareholders' equity

4,573


4,461


4,200


4,114


3,899

Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)

5,416


5,385


5,341


5,243


5,151











ASSET QUALITY










($ in thousands)










Allowance for credit losses on loans:

$ 281,495


$ 280,221


$ 277,803


$ 275,488


$ 270,151

As a percentage of period-end loans

1.29 %


1.31 %


1.31 %


1.32 %


1.30 %











Net charge-offs:

$ 5,843


$ 6,589


$ 11,151


$ 9,691


$ 13,962

Annualized as a percentage of average loans

0.11 %


0.12 %


0.21 %


0.19 %


0.27 %











Non-accrual loans:

$ 70,482


$ 44,778


$ 62,393


$ 83,534


$ 78,866

As a percentage of total loans

0.32 %


0.21 %


0.29 %


0.40 %


0.38 %

As a percentage of total assets

0.13


0.09


0.12


0.16


0.15











CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS










Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

14.06 %


14.14 %


13.98 %


13.84 %


13.62 %

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

14.50


14.59


14.43


14.30


14.07

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

15.95


16.04


15.88


15.76


15.53

Leverage Ratio

8.80


9.00


8.98


8.84


8.63

Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)

8.62


8.49


8.17


7.91


7.42

Equity to Assets Ratio (average)

8.52


8.17


8.07


7.94


7.95











(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).


Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)








Year Ended December 31,


2025


2024


2023

CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS






Net interest income

$ 1,736,149


$ 1,604,612


$ 1,558,664

Net interest income (1)

1,821,848


1,687,873


1,651,695

Credit loss expense

44,202


64,985


46,171

Non-interest income:






Trust and investment management fees

177,097


165,270


153,315

Service charges on deposit accounts

121,572


106,230


93,504

Insurance commissions and fees

65,502


61,269


58,271

Interchange and card transaction fees

22,858


21,017


19,419

Other charges, commissions and fees

57,511


53,348


49,026

Net gain (loss) on securities transactions

(850)


(96)


66

Other

55,405


52,060


54,941

Total non-interest income

499,095


459,098


428,542







Non-interest expense:






Salaries and wages

674,647


621,394


547,718

Employee benefits

146,101


122,446


115,306

Net occupancy

136,940


128,751


124,396

Technology, furniture and equipment

165,744


148,487


135,286

Deposit insurance

18,752


37,269


76,589

Other

277,156


244,411


229,367

Total non-interest expense

1,419,340


1,302,758


1,228,662

Income before income taxes

771,702


695,967


712,373

Income taxes

123,145


113,425


114,400

Net income

648,557


582,542


597,973

Preferred stock dividends

6,675


6,675


6,675

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 641,882


$ 575,867


$ 591,298







PER COMMON SHARE DATA






Earnings per common share - basic

$ 9.92


$ 8.88


$ 9.11

Earnings per common share - diluted

9.92


8.87


9.10

Cash dividends per common share

3.95


3.74


3.58

Book value per common share at end of quarter

69.96


58.46


55.64







OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES






Period-end common shares

63,287


64,197


64,185

Weighted-average common shares - basic

64,054


64,121


64,204

Dilutive effect of stock compensation

45


142


201

Weighted-average common shares - diluted

64,099


64,263


64,405







SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS






Return on average assets

1.24 %


1.16 %


1.19 %

Return on average common equity

15.66


15.81


18.66

Net interest income to average earning assets (1)

3.66


3.53


3.45







(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)








Year Ended December 31,


2025


2024


2023

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY ($ in millions)






Average Balance:






Loans

$ 21,244


$ 19,801


$ 17,893

Earning assets

48,411


46,275


46,186

Total assets

51,889


49,694


49,604

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

13,924


13,841


15,340

Interest-bearing deposits

28,287


27,124


26,098

Total deposits

42,212


40,965


41,438

Shareholders' equity

4,244


3,787


3,313







Period-End Balance:






Loans

$ 21,892


$ 20,755


$ 18,824

Earning assets

49,524


48,878


47,124

Total assets

53,041


52,520


50,845

Total deposits

42,918


42,723


41,921

Shareholders' equity

4,573


3,899


3,716

Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)

5,416


5,151


4,836







ASSET QUALITY ($ in thousands)






Allowance for credit losses on loan:

$ 281,495


$ 270,151


$ 245,996

As a percentage of period-end loans

1.29 %


1.30 %


1.31 %







Net charge-offs:

$ 33,274


$ 40,677


$ 34,486

Annualized as a percentage of average loans

0.16 %


0.21 %


0.19 %







Non-accrual loans:

$ 70,482


$ 78,866


$ 60,907

As a percentage of total loans

0.32 %


0.38 %


0.32 %

As a percentage of total assets

0.13


0.15


0.12







CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS






Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

14.06 %


13.62 %


13.25 %

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

14.50


14.07


13.73

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

15.95


15.53


15.18

Leverage Ratio

8.80


8.63


8.35

Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)

8.62


7.42


7.31

Equity to Assets Ratio (average)

8.18


7.62


6.68







(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).


Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST AND AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)



2025


2024


4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr


4th Qtr

TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST(1)










Earning Assets:










Interest-bearing deposits

3.93 %


4.36 %


4.41 %


4.39 %


4.71 %

Federal funds sold

4.28


4.74


4.71


4.79


5.16

Resell agreements

4.13


4.58


4.59


4.60


4.88

Securities(2)

3.82


3.85


3.79


3.63


3.44

Loans, net of unearned discounts

6.43


6.61


6.60


6.57


6.77

Total earning assets

4.94


5.11


5.07


4.99


5.05











Interest-Bearing Liabilities:










Interest-bearing deposits:










Savings and interest checking

0.19 %


0.24 %


0.24 %


0.24 %


0.29 %

Money market deposit accounts

2.08


2.28


2.28


2.27


2.47

Time accounts

3.45


3.79


3.86


3.97


4.32

Total interest-bearing deposits

1.75


1.94


1.93


1.94


2.14

Total deposits

1.17


1.30


1.29


1.30


1.42

Federal funds purchased

3.94


4.34


4.37


4.40


4.71

Repurchase agreements

2.87


3.17


3.23


3.13


3.34

Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures

6.05


6.30


6.30


6.32


6.87

Subordinated notes payable and other notes

4.69


4.69


4.69


4.69


4.69

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1.92


2.13


2.12


2.12


2.32











Net interest spread

3.02


2.98


2.95


2.87


2.73

Net interest income to total average earning assets

3.66


3.69


3.67


3.60


3.53











AVERAGE BALANCES










($ in millions)










Assets:










Interest-bearing deposits

$ 8,431


$ 6,816


$ 6,169


$ 7,238


$ 8,577

Federal funds sold

2


3


8


3


3

Resell agreements

10


10


23


10


11

Securities - carrying value(2)

19,929


20,213


20,401


19,384


18,640

Securities - amortized cost(2)

20,995


21,622


21,864


20,839


19,944

Loans, net of unearned discount

21,661


21,452


21,063


20,788


20,346

Total earning assets

$ 50,033


$ 48,492


$ 47,664


$ 47,424


$ 47,577











Liabilities:










Interest-bearing deposits:










Savings and interest checking

$ 9,899


$ 9,689


$ 9,920


$ 9,969


$ 9,693

Money market deposit accounts

12,619


11,817


11,518


11,432


11,683

Time accounts

6,554


6,726


6,534


6,458


6,458

Total interest-bearing deposits

29,072


28,232


27,972


27,860


27,834

Total deposits

43,340


42,071


41,760


41,658


41,885

Federal funds purchased

27


29


25


18


24

Repurchase agreements

4,586


4,593


4,250


4,147


3,946

Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures

123


123


123


123


123

Subordinated notes payable and other notes

100


100


100


100


100

Total interest-bearing funds

$ 33,909


$ 33,077


$ 32,471


$ 32,248


$ 32,027











(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

(2) Average securities include unrealized gains and losses on securities available for sale while yields are based on average amortized cost.


A.B. Mendez
Investor Relations
210.220.5234

or

Bill Day
Media Relations
210.220.5427

SOURCE Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

