Donnerstag, 29.01.2026
Goldaktie mit Turbo: 9 von 13 Treffern in den ersten 25 Metern!
WKN: A3CTJB | ISIN: US98423F1093
Tradegate
29.01.26 | 15:43
54,10 Euro
-0,40 % -0,22
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
XOMETRY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XOMETRY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,1254,8416:32
54,0854,8416:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.01.2026 15:10 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xometry, Inc.: Xometry Sponsors Endurance Driver Alexander Jacoby Across Key Circuits in Europe, the UK, and Asia for 2026

Strategic partnership brings Xometry's brand to EMEA's engineering and motorsport communities

MUNICH, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR), the global AI-powered marketplace connecting buyers and suppliers of custom manufacturing, is thrilled to announce its official sponsorship of Endurance driver Alexander Jacoby for the 2026 season, extending its previous partnership in 2025. Partnering with Swiss team CLX Motorsport, Jacoby will participate in the Asian Le Mans, Michelin Le Mans Cup, and European Le Mans Series (ELMS).

Jacoby, an American Brazilian driver with a proven and successful Formula 4 record, is bridging the high-velocity world of single-seater racing with endurance competition. He is combining disciplined execution with technical precision - qualities that mirror Xometry's own commitment to manufacturing excellence. With the Asian Le Mans series already underway, Jacoby and the CLX Motorsport team have claimed an early victory at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia.

"Racing in the Le Mans Series with CLX Motorsport, one of the world's premier prototype championships, Jacoby operates with precision, speed, and technical consistency to determine his success over hours of competition," said Dmitry Kafidov, General Manager of Xometry Europe. "It's the same mindset we champion at Xometry, and we're proud to support Jacoby as he competes at the highest level."

"I am incredibly proud to have a global technology leader like Xometry behind me as the team takes on some of the most competitive tracks in Europe and Asia," said Jacoby. "Xometry's dedication to innovation matches my own approach on the track: always striving to improve, solve problems, and push the limits of what's possible."

2026 Race Schedule & Highlights
Jacoby's season spans the globe's most iconic circuits, including:

  • Asian Le Mans Series: (Currently Underway) - Sepang, Dubai & Abu Dhabi
  • Michelin Le Mans Cup: Various European Circuits
  • European Le Mans Series: Key stops in Barcelona, Spa-Francorchamps, and Portimão

Follow Alexander's journey on Instagram.

About Xometry
Xometry's (NASDAQ: XMTR) AI-powered marketplace, popular Thomasnet industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and streamlines the procurement process for buyers through real-time pricing and lead time data. Learn more at xometry.com and xometry.eu.

Media Contact
Lauran Cacciatori
VP Communications
773-610-0806
lauran.cacciatori@xometry.com

Investor Contact
Shawn Milne
VP Investor Relations
240-335-8132
shawn.milne@xometry.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf48aaee-b6ff-4a1c-8591-21606dca3ca6


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
