Beam Global Granted European Patent for Smart Battery Thermal Management Technology

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, has been granted a new patent by the European Patent Office. The patent covers Beam Global's Phase Change Composite (PCC) material for Lithium-ion batteries and is titled Smart Phase Change Composite for Passive Thermal Management-



The newly allowed European patent claims expand upon Beam Global's U.S. Patent No. 12,422,195 and extend the Company's intellectual property protection into Europe, directly supporting its geographic expansion and customer diversification strategy. As Beam Global continues to grow its international operations, particularly across Europe and the Middle East, securing strong patent protection in key markets remains a high priority.



Beam Global's Smart PCC material is designed to act as an intelligent thermal switch, insulating batteries in cold conditions while passively keeping them cooler when exposed to high temperatures. This dynamic thermal regulation improves battery safety, reliability, performance, and lifespan, particularly in extreme operating environments.



"Thermal management is crucial to most essential battery operations and this new patent strengthens Beam Global's unique and valuable differentiated IP portfolio with solutions that matter to our customers," said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. "Europe is a vast market for our products and defending our competitive advantage there is just as important as defending it in the U.S. This is an important win for the Company, our shareholders and customers."



Beam Global's battery solutions are deployed by customers operating advanced technologies such as robotics, underwater and aerial drones, artificial intelligence-enabled devices, electric mobility platforms, and defense-related systems. These applications frequently operate in harsh, remote, or mission-critical environments where conventional battery technologies struggle to perform reliably. The Smart PCC material enhances both battery safety and reliability by accommodating the natural expansion of phase change composites when hot and contraction when cold.



Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage, energy security and smart city Infrastructure. With operations in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, enable Smart City services, save time and money, and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA with facilities in Broadview, IL, Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia and Abu Dhabi, UAE. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit, BeamForAll.com LinkedIn YouTube , Instagram and X

