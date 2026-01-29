KBRA releases the latest quarterly report highlighting our European Macro Strategist Gordon Kerr's view on key economic indicators, as well as what he identifies as the most influential factors driving credit markets in the upcoming quarter. The report also examines credit market valuations in the context of current and future market conditions.

KBRA expects key factors driving credit market conditions in Q1 to include credit tailwinds such as the improved trade dynamics with new trade agreements, ongoing monetary stimulus, and positive credit developments. However, challenges remain, as geopolitical uncertainty is likely to drive continued volatility. Bureaucratic resistance to regulatory and globally competitive changes are likely to hold back progress of reforms proposed by Mario Draghi and Enrico Letta as inflation risks are starting to resurface in the background.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1013245

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260129017635/en/

Contacts:

Gordon Kerr, European Macro Strategist

+44 20 8148 1020

gordon.kerr@kbra.com

Media Contact

Matt Turner, Associate Director

+353 1 588 1231

matt.turner@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

Mauricio Noé, Co-Head of Europe

+44 20 8148 1010

mauricio.noe@kbra.com

Miten Amin, Managing Director

+44 20 8148 1002

miten.amin@kbra.com