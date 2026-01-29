Anzeige
PR Newswire
29.01.2026 15:24 Uhr
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Clarification of Dividend Dates

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Clarification of Dividend Dates

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 29

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

Clarification of dividend dates

Further to the release of the annual results announcement for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc at 7.00 a.m. on 28 January 2026, please see below confirmation of the final dividend dates.

Dividend: final dividend per share of 5.00 pence (subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting)
Ex-dividend date: 12 February 2026
Record date: 13 February 2026
Payment date: 20 March 2026

Please note that the dates contained within note 7 of the annual results announcement (released on 28 January 2026) incorrectly stated the record date for the final dividend as 6 February 2026 and the pay date as 13 March 2026, when the correct record date is 13 February 2026 and the correct payment date is 20 March 2026. All other references to dividend information within the announcement remain correct.

Enquiries:

Kevin Mayger
For and on behalf of
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 743 1098



© 2026 PR Newswire
