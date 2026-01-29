BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Clarification of Dividend Dates

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 29

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16



Clarification of dividend dates

Further to the release of the annual results announcement for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc at 7.00 a.m. on 28 January 2026, please see below confirmation of the final dividend dates.

Dividend: final dividend per share of 5.00 pence (subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting)

Ex-dividend date: 12 February 2026

Record date: 13 February 2026

Payment date: 20 March 2026

Please note that the dates contained within note 7 of the annual results announcement (released on 28 January 2026) incorrectly stated the record date for the final dividend as 6 February 2026 and the pay date as 13 March 2026, when the correct record date is 13 February 2026 and the correct payment date is 20 March 2026. All other references to dividend information within the announcement remain correct.

