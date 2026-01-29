PSEG Recycled More Than 86% of Its Generated Materials

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / While our crews are out building and maintaining the systems that power our customers' homes and businesses, they're also finding ways to cut waste and support local nonprofits.

By recycling and repurposing materials - from wetland mats to wooden pallets and more - we recycled more than 86% of the material we generated in 2024, diverting it from landfills and helping partners like America's Grow-a-Row serve more families.

In our latest LinkedIn article, we share how thoughtful choices on our job sites help power our communities - and support them - long after the work is done.

Reduce. Reuse. Recycle. Reinvest in our communities

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG) is a predominantly regulated infrastructure company focused on a clean energy future.

