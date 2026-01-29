Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.01.2026
WKN: 852070 | ISIN: US7445731067 | Ticker-Symbol: PSE
Frankfurt
29.01.26 | 11:41
68,00 Euro
+1,49 % +1,00
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Utilities
PSEG Recycled More Than 86% of Its Generated Materials

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / While our crews are out building and maintaining the systems that power our customers' homes and businesses, they're also finding ways to cut waste and support local nonprofits.

By recycling and repurposing materials - from wetland mats to wooden pallets and more - we recycled more than 86% of the material we generated in 2024, diverting it from landfills and helping partners like America's Grow-a-Row serve more families.

In our latest LinkedIn article, we share how thoughtful choices on our job sites help power our communities - and support them - long after the work is done.

Reduce. Reuse. Recycle. Reinvest in our communities

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG) is a predominantly regulated infrastructure company focused on a clean energy future. Guided by its Powering Progress vision, PSEG aims to power a future where people use less energy, and it's cleaner, safer and delivered more reliably than ever. With a continued focus on sustainability, PSEG has appeared on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for 17 consecutive years. PSEG is included on the 2023-2024 list of U.S. News' Best Companies to Work For. PSEG's businesses include Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island (https://corporate.pseg.com).

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from PSEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: PSEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/public-service-enterprise-group-pseg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: PSEG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/pseg-recycled-more-than-86-of-its-generated-materials-1131597

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
