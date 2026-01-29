Jerome, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2026) - The Little Daisy Jerome, an iconic Spanish Revival estate in Arizona, has officially launched as a premier destination for corporate retreats, offering companies an immersive environment designed for creativity, focus, and team-building. Located above the historic mining town of Jerome, the newly restored landmark combines history, architecture, and natural beauty to provide a transformative setting for high-impact strategy sessions, leadership workshops, and team-building retreats.

Once built to house miners during Arizona's copper boom, The Little Daisy Jerome has been meticulously restored into a Spanish Revival era estate that feels both cinematic and grounding. Monumental arched windows and doorways, raised textured ceilings, warm natural materials, and handcrafted details throughout help shift teams out of routine and into a more reflective, imaginative headspace. Gathering in a landmark with a century of stories adds perspective and significance, which is ideal for strategy sessions, leadership workshops, and team-building moments meant to shape a company's future.

Image 1

"When you gather somewhere with this much legacy, it changes the way people show up," said Brian Grooms, managing partner of The Little Daisy Jerome. "There's a sense of perspective here that you can't replicate in a traditional venue. Teams get clarity faster, ideas come easier, and people reconnect in a way that feels real."

Designed for Focus, Built for Flow

The Little Daisy Jerome's layout supports the way modern teams actually work, with indoor and outdoor environments that can shift from structured sessions to informal conversation without losing momentum. The estate includes a spacious dining room that can be configured for meetings, meals, and breaks. The large living room, once a hotel lobby, is well-suited for casual sessions, and seating can be arranged in a variety of ways.

Additional spaces support breakout sessions and downtime, including an intimate Miners Wing, multiple lounge areas, and a billiards room equipped with a projector screen for presentations and small-group working sessions. An atrium with sweeping views of Sedona and Arizona wine country adds a natural reset, helping teams return to the table sharper.

What Corporate Groups Can Expect at The Little Daisy Jerome

Exclusive estate access: The entire property is reserved for one company at a time, creating privacy, focus, and ease.

On-site accommodations: Overnight stays for up to 20 guests allow teams to keep the retreat immersive and uninterrupted.

A rooftop patio and outdoor gathering areas make it easy to incorporate fresh air and movement into the schedule. Tailored support: The Little Daisy Jerome team offers vendor recommendations, including catering and transportation, plus guidance on timelines, layouts, and flow based on each company's goals.

One Group at a Time, On Purpose

Unlike venues that host multiple events simultaneously, The Little Daisy Jerome is designed to belong entirely to one group at a time. That exclusivity is more than a luxury. It is a strategic advantage. Without outside distractions, teams can move through sensitive conversations, big-picture planning, and high-level decision-making.

"Executives and teams need space to think, and privacy to speak freely," Grooms said. "When the entire estate is yours, the retreat becomes more productive and more personal. It creates the conditions for real momentum."

Allied Market Research estimates the global corporate retreats market was valued at $31.8 billion in 2024.

A Hillside Setting That Shifts Perspective

Perched above the quiet rhythm of Jerome, The Little Daisy Jerome offers sweeping red rock views of Sedona, fresh high-desert air, and a sense of stillness that is increasingly hard to find in modern work life. That physical distance from day-to-day noise often becomes mental distance too, helping teams step back, think more openly, and reconnect with what matters.

For more information on hosting a corporate retreat or private event at The Little Daisy Jerome, visit thelittledaisyjerome.com.

