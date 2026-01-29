Regulatory News:

Titan Group (the "Group") (Brussels:TITC), a leading international, vertically integrated building and infrastructure materials business, rated BB+ (Positive) by both S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings, announces that its subsidiary Titan Global Finance Plc (the "Issuer") has successfully priced on Wednesday, January 28th, 2026 a fixed rate 350,000,000 aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes, guaranteed by Titan SA, due in 2031, with a coupon of 3.50 per cent per annum (the "Notes").

The transaction attracted strong investor demand, with orders peaking at €3.2bn during the bookbuilding process, an oversubscription which exceeded 9 times the expected amount. The settlement date is scheduled to be Wednesday, February 4th, 2026, while the Issuer will submit an application for the Notes to be admitted to Euronext Dublin for trading on the Global Exchange Market (GEM), the exchange-regulated market of the Irish Stock Exchange.

BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, and Société Générale are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Alpha Bank, BofA Securities, Citigroup, Eurobank, National Bank of Greece, Piraeus Bank and Raiffeisen Bank International are acting as Joint Bookrunners in relation to the offering of the Notes.

The successful completion of this transaction represents a significant milestone towards the execution of the Titan Forward 2029 strategy, as presented during the Group's November Investor Day. This achievement further supports the Group's accelerated growth trajectory and our objective to continue delivering top of class returns and long-term value creation, while underscoring our ongoing commitment to operational excellence and continuous improvement.

About Titan Group

TITAN Group is a Belgium-registered company and a leading international business in the building and infrastructure materials industry, with passionate teams committed to providing innovative solutions for a better world. With most of its activity in the developed markets, the Group employs more than 6,000 people and serves customers in over 25 markets, on four continents. It holds prominent positions in the United States, Europe including Greece, the Balkans, the United Kingdom, Italy, and France and the Eastern Mediterranean. The Group also has joint ventures in Brazil and India. With more than 120 years of history, TITAN has always fostered a family-and entrepreneurial-oriented culture for its employees and works tirelessly with its customers to meet the modern needs of society while promoting sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. TITAN has set a net-zero goal for 2050 and has its CO2 reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The Group is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris, and the Athens Exchange, and its US business is listed on the NYSE. For more information, visit our website at www.titanmaterials.com.

