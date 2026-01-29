Company adds 34 new clients since May 2025, more than half in the U.S.

Infigo, a global leader of enterprise-grade web-to-print software, today reported a 18.2 percent growth in 2025 driven by rising demand for digital ordering, personalization, and automation across the print industry. Infigo is setting a new industry benchmark through innovation and AI-driven product design.

"Infigo was built as a technology company for the print industry," said Douglas Gibson, CEO and Founder of Infigo. "Nearly half of our team are developers and technical specialists focused on building software to replace the manual, multi-touch workflows print businesses have relied on for decades. This level of innovation sets Infigo apart."

Infigo has onboarded 34 new clients since the start of its fiscal year in May 2025, including 18 U.S.-based print providers, as print businesses invest in platforms that support scale, speed, and operational efficiency. The company's growth reflects a broader shift as print providers modernize their operations from legacy business models. Printers that fail to adopt software platforms risk being forced out of the market within the next five to ten years.

Nearly 60% of Infigo's new customers in 2025 came from North America, reflecting a strong demand among U.S. and Canadian print providers toward technology-enabled platforms that support scale, integration, and long-term operational efficiency.

"The U.S. commercial print market is growing, but many providers are still operating with manual processes that don't scale," Gibson added. "As volume increases and turnaround expectations tighten, automation has become mission-critical to reducing manual effort, minimizing errors, and enabling providers to grow without adding headcount. That's exactly where Infigo delivers value: helping customers shorten cycle times, standardize workflows, and turn operational complexity into a scalable, profitable growth engine."

Infigo delivered a custom-built solution for LPI, one of the largest providers of church bulletins in the United States, to produce weekly materials for over 4,000 churches nationwide. The project replaced legacy systems with a modern, automated platform, enabling reliable weekly production at a national scale, and went fully live in November 2025.

Superior Packaging and Finishing, a U.S.-based provider serving pharmaceutical, financial, and other highly regulated industries, also expanded its use of the Infigo platform in 2025. The company integrated Infigo with HP Site Flow to power all B2B storefronts, supporting 51 live storefronts across complex customer environments.

Infigo also reported several key milestones in 2025:

Continued expansion of AI-driven capabilities, supported by Infigo's dedicated development team of 28 specialists, which enables faster innovation and advanced custom solutions.

General commercial print remains the company's fastest-growing segment, with 70% of customers operating in B2B environments.

Biweekly software releases, a rare cadence in the industry, to help customers stay ahead with new functionality and process improvements.

A strengthened strategic partnership with printIQ, including a reseller agreement covering Australia and New Zealand.

Infigo's focus is to scale its platform, deepen enterprise partnerships, and help print providers compete as modern, digital-first businesses in an increasingly on-demand market.

About Infigo

Infigo is a global leader in web-to-print software, delivering flexible e-commerce and print automation solutions that help print businesses streamline operations, grow revenue, and enhance customer experiences. Trusted by hundreds of print providers worldwide, Infigo's platform enables fully branded B2B and B2C storefronts with advanced personalization, automated workflows, deep integrations, and scalable features that support both simple and highly complex print products. From on-demand ordering and real-time pricing to seamless production integration and custom template management, Infigo empowers printers to reduce manual work, expand digital sales channels, and unlock new growth opportunities-all backed by expert support and decades of industry experience.

Infigo has been named one of the UK's Best Workplaces in Tech, Best Workplaces for Wellbeing, and Best Workplaces for Women. Learn more at infigo.net.

