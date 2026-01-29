DP World, Official Logistics Partner of Vancouver Canucks, Hosts Game Night

More than 200 employees, customers and partners gather in Vancouver to celebrate partnership, performance, and community

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / DP World, the Official Logistics Partner of Canucks Sports & Entertainment (CSE), hosted a Game Night in Vancouver for more than 200 employees and valued partners, celebrating teamwork, collaboration, and the strong relationships that support DP World's operations across Canada.

On January 27, 2026, DP World employees, customers and partners gathered at Rogers Arena to take in the Vancouver Canucks matchup against the San Jose Sharks. Attendees enjoyed a premium game-day experience, including a Penalty Box Experience, T-shirt toss, and Shoot to Thrill contest.

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, said: "This Game Night reflects the values we share with the Vancouver Canucks - teamwork, dedication, and a strong sense of community. Our employees, customers and partners play a critical role in keeping supply chains moving, and this event was a way to recognize their contributions while creating a memorable shared experience."

The Game Night builds on DP World's ongoing partnership with Canucks Sports & Entertainment and aligns with the company's broader commitment to employee engagement, collaboration, and local connection.

As Canada's largest container terminal operator, DP World connects Canadian businesses to global markets through an integrated network focused on efficiency, sustainability, and long-term growth. With key operations in British Columbia - including Fraser Surrey, Nanaimo, Prince Rupert, and Vancouver - as well as on the Atlantic Coast in Saint John, New Brunswick, the company employs a significant workforce in the Vancouver metro area.

"At DP World, we believe strong partnerships and engaged teams are essential to success," added Smith. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Canucks and creating opportunities that bring our people and partners together while giving back to the communities where we operate."

Watch the DP World and CSE partnership video here.

