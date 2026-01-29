Raketech's Chief Financial Officer to resign

TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MT / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / Raketech (STO:RAKE) - Raketech Group Holding Plc, ("Raketech" or "the Company") announces that Måns Svalborn, Chief Financial Officer, has decided to resign from his role to pursue another opportunity outside the company.

Måns Svalborn will remain in his position until 30 April 2026, which will be his last working day. The Company has initiated a process to appoint a successor.

Johan Svensson, CEO, comments:

"On behalf of Raketech, I would like to thank Måns for his valuable contributions to the company. Since joining Raketech in 2019, he has played an important role in strengthening the Group's financial governance and supporting the company through a period of strategic transformation. I wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

Måns Svalborn comments:

"I am grateful for the opportunity to have served as CFO of Raketech and to have worked closely with the Board, Management Team, and colleagues across the Group. I wish the company the best as it continues its work going forward."

For more information, please contact:

investor@raketech.com

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities, and social media products. Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with ticker RAKE. DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.raketech.com.

This information is information that Raketech is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-01-29 15:10 CET.

