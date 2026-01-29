Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie mit Turbo: 9 von 13 Treffern in den ersten 25 Metern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
29.01.2026 16:02 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

InHand Networks Introduces Edge-Based, On-Site AI Decision-Making for Safety Management at Large Construction Sites

On-Site Video Analytics Helps Teams Identify Risks and Trigger Alerts Faster - Without Relying on Continuous Cloud Video Streaming

CHANTILLY, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / InHand Networks today introduced an edge-based approach to construction-site safety management that enables on-site AI decision-making from live video. As large job sites expand in footprint and complexity - with shifting work phases, overlapping crews and equipment, and frequently changing restricted zones - safety risks can emerge across distributed areas and escalate quickly.

While video surveillance is now standard on many major construction sites, improved visibility alone does not guarantee better prevention. The challenge is often response latency: manual review, confirmation, and escalation can take time. Cloud-only video analytics can also be constrained by job-site realities such as uneven connectivity, variable bandwidth, and changing camera coverage.

InHand's approach is designed to bring the decision loop closer to where hazards occur by processing video streams on site. By running AI analysis locally, the system is intended to support near real-time detection of common safety risks - such as PPE compliance issues, restricted-zone intrusion, and smoke/fire indicators - and to trigger event-based actions, including notifications through management dashboards or mobile workflows. Relevant event evidence can be retained for post-incident review, safety training, and reporting.

Why edge-based, on-site decision-making matters

  • Faster response: reduces delays between detection and intervention

  • More resilient operations: keeps safety detection running even when connectivity fluctuates

  • Lower bandwidth dependency: avoids continuously uploading every camera stream

  • Flexible deployment: supports coverage expansion as projects and zones change over time

Reference hardware

A reference implementation for on-site video analytics is InHand's EC5550 AI Edge Computer, an industrial-grade hardware device designed to run AI inference locally for multi-camera video analysis in demanding environments. By processing video on site, the EC5550 is designed to help reduce reliance on continuous cloud streaming and support day-to-day operations over long project timelines.

Learn more

To learn how edge-based, on-site AI decision-making can integrate with construction safety workflows, visit https://www.inhand.com/en/support/blogs/ai-construction-safety-edge-decision/.

About InHand Networks

InHand Networks is a leading IoT solutions provider founded in 2001, dedicated to driving digital transformation across industries and empowering customers to unlock their full potential and achieve accelerated growth.

We specialize in delivering industrial-grade connectivity solutions for diverse sectors, such as business networks, industrial IoT, digital energy, smart commerce, and mobility. Our comprehensive product portfolio and services cater to various applications worldwide, including smart manufacturing, smart grid, intelligent transportation, smart retail, etc. With a global footprint spanning over 60 countries, we serve customers in the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, China, and beyond.

Learn more: www.inhand.com

Media Contact
Eleanor Chen
Marketing & Communications
eleanor.chen@inhand.com

SOURCE: InHand Networks



Related Documents:
  • EC5000 AI Edge Computer_Prdt Spec_V1.6


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/inhand-networks-introduces-edge-based-on-site-ai-decision-making-1131133

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.