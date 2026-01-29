InHand Networks Introduces Edge-Based, On-Site AI Decision-Making for Safety Management at Large Construction Sites

On-Site Video Analytics Helps Teams Identify Risks and Trigger Alerts Faster - Without Relying on Continuous Cloud Video Streaming

CHANTILLY, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / InHand Networks today introduced an edge-based approach to construction-site safety management that enables on-site AI decision-making from live video. As large job sites expand in footprint and complexity - with shifting work phases, overlapping crews and equipment, and frequently changing restricted zones - safety risks can emerge across distributed areas and escalate quickly.

While video surveillance is now standard on many major construction sites, improved visibility alone does not guarantee better prevention. The challenge is often response latency: manual review, confirmation, and escalation can take time. Cloud-only video analytics can also be constrained by job-site realities such as uneven connectivity, variable bandwidth, and changing camera coverage.

InHand's approach is designed to bring the decision loop closer to where hazards occur by processing video streams on site. By running AI analysis locally, the system is intended to support near real-time detection of common safety risks - such as PPE compliance issues, restricted-zone intrusion, and smoke/fire indicators - and to trigger event-based actions, including notifications through management dashboards or mobile workflows. Relevant event evidence can be retained for post-incident review, safety training, and reporting.

Why edge-based, on-site decision-making matters Faster response : reduces delays between detection and intervention

More resilient operations : keeps safety detection running even when connectivity fluctuates

Lower bandwidth dependency : avoids continuously uploading every camera stream

Flexible deployment: supports coverage expansion as projects and zones change over time Reference hardware A reference implementation for on-site video analytics is InHand's EC5550 AI Edge Computer, an industrial-grade hardware device designed to run AI inference locally for multi-camera video analysis in demanding environments. By processing video on site, the EC5550 is designed to help reduce reliance on continuous cloud streaming and support day-to-day operations over long project timelines.

Learn more To learn how edge-based, on-site AI decision-making can integrate with construction safety workflows, visit https://www.inhand.com/en/support/blogs/ai-construction-safety-edge-decision/.

