Financial Independence Group Marks 50 Years of Growth, Innovation, and Advisor Support

Celebrating 50 years of empowering independent financial professionals with the scale, innovation, and support to lead what's next.

CORNELIUS, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / Financial Independence Group, LLC (FIG), a national leader in the independent marketing organization (IMO) and field marketing organization (FMO) space, celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2026, marking five decades in business and signaling a new chapter focused on innovation, scale, and momentum across the retirement planning landscape.

Founded in 1976, FIG has built its reputation by helping independent financial professionals confidently grow their business through shifting markets, regulatory change, and evolving consumer expectations. Over the past 50 years, the firm has consistently invested in the tools, strategies, and partnerships advisors need to serve clients with clarity and purpose, while preserving the independence that defines their businesses.

Today, more than 200 FIG team members empower over 3,000 financial professionals across the US by leveraging access to more than 100 carriers and strategic partners to design solutions spanning fixed and indexed annuities, life insurance, care planning, estate planning, and more. As the landscape has evolved, FIG has expanded its capabilities through advanced planning resources, advisor education, marketing support, and AI-powered technology designed for the realities of a modern advisory practice.

"Fifty years is a milestone we don't take lightly-because it represents decades of trust earned, relationships built, and families ultimately served through the independent financial professionals we support. What matters most right now is momentum: Our industry is evolving fast, and 'the now' is when you decide whether you'll lead that change or chase it. FIG's next chapter is about making independence even more powerful-through better technology, stronger support, and a partner-first experience that helps advisors serve clients with clarity and confidence," said Co-CEO Brian Williams.

The milestone comes amid significant growth for FIG, including the opening of a 27,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art headquarters built to enhance advisor education and collaboration. The facility includes professional training rooms with 120-inch touchscreen technology, dedicated collaboration spaces, multiple cafes, and an outdoor terrace, underscoring FIG's continued investment in innovation and advisor success.

To learn more about Financial Independence Group or to request interviews, please email Chief Marketing Officer Tom Lamendola at Tom.Lamendola@FIGMarketing.com.

About Financial Independence Group, LLC

FIG is a financial services company and national leader in the independent marketing organization (IMO) and field marketing organization (FMO) industry. Privately held and independently owned, FIG's fixed insurance solutions help independent, licensed financial professionals guide their retail investment clients to an optimal retirement plan. FIG has provided solutions for 50 years, specializing in guaranteed income, asset protection, and multi-generational planning. Over 3,000 professionals across the US access more than 100 carriers to design fixed index annuity, fixed annuity, life insurance, care planning, and disability income solutions to best fit the interests of their clients. For more information, visit FIGMarketing.com.

SOURCE: Financial Independence Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/financial-independence-group-marks-50-years-of-growth-innovation-and-1131202