29.01.2026 16:02 Uhr
BCM One Appoints Industry Veteran, Bryan Sheppeck, as CRO

Seasoned telecom leader joins BCM One to accelerate global growth and drive customer-centric revenue strategy

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / BCM One, a global provider of voice, data, connectivity and collaboration solutions serving businesses from SMB to global enterprises, announced today that Bryan Sheppeck has been named Chief Revenue Officer. Sheppeck will oversee the company's global sales, channel development, revenue operations, and go-to-market programs across the company's family of brands: Pure IP, SkySwitch, SIP.US, SIPTRUNK, and Flowroute.

Sheppeck brings 35 years of industry experience with a proven track record of growing global sales and successfully shepherding companies through major transitions such as mergers and acquisitions and initial public offerings. He previously held CRO roles at Cambium Networks, Aspect Software, Telica, and AccessLan as well as sales leadership positions within Avaya, and Alcatel-Lucent.

"BCM One has a long history of growth though change, for example through nine acquisitions in the past 6 years, as well as the recent rebrand of our enterprise segment to Pure IP and the launch of our new IQ platform," stated Sandy Preizler, CEO of BCM One. "Having worked with Bryan before, I know he brings a steady hand and a strong growth mindset that will be instrumental as we enter our next phase of growth."

"BCM One is on an incredible trajectory, and this is an exciting time to join the company," stated Sheppeck. "I'm looking forward to building on the extraordinary work the team has done to drive a new level of growth for each of the BCM One brands."

For more information about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com.

###

ABOUT BCM ONE
Founded in 1992, BCM One is global telecom holding company operating a global communications and managed services platform across five operating brands-Pure IP, SkySwitch, SIP.US, SIPTRUNK and Flowroute-delivering voice, data, connectivity and collaboration solutions spanning SMB to global enterprises. BCM One has over 600 employees and 140,000 customers worldwide. Learn more at bcmone.com.

For Media Inquiries:
Paula Como Kauth, Chief Marketing Officer, BCM One
pckauth@bcmone.com

SOURCE: BCM One



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/bcm-one-appoints-industry-veteran-bryan-sheppeck-as-cro-1131492

