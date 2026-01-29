Remergify, Inc.: Remergify Appoints Digital Marketing Veteran Scott Crompton as Director of New Business Development

25-Year Industry Leader to Drive Growth Strategy for TrustNFT.io and Cerfinity.com

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / Remergify, a leading technology company specializing in rebuilding companies that have been relegated to Expert Market and Pink Sheet status, today announced the appointment of Scott Crompton as Director of New Business Development. In this role, Crompton will spearhead growth initiatives across Remergify's portfolio companies, including TrustNFT.io and Cerfinity.com, leveraging his extensive background in digital marketing, media production, and strategic sales leadership.

Crompton brings more than 25 years of proven expertise in driving revenue growth through innovative marketing strategies and client relationship development. A recognized pioneer in digital media, he has been at the forefront of social media marketing since 2009 and was an early adopter of online video broadcasting beginning in 1995. His career spans leadership roles at First Financial News/E Marketers, Inc., where he served as Digital Media Director for over two decades, and Top Dog Video Productions, where he served as VP of Marketing & Production.

Throughout his career, Crompton has successfully launched and scaled direct-response campaigns, built high-performing teams, and delivered measurable ROI across B2B, B2C, and direct-to-consumer channels. His expertise encompasses social media strategy, influencer and affiliate marketing, video production, paid media optimization, and the development of comprehensive lead generation programs. A four-time ADDY award nominee, Crompton specializes in what he calls the "Know-Like-Trust" factor-building authentic brand connections that convert visibility into sustained business growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Scott Crompton to the Remergify family," said Stuart Fine, CEO of Remergify. "Scott's remarkable track record in digital marketing and business development, combined with his deep understanding of emerging media platforms and direct-response strategy, makes him the ideal leader to expand our market presence. His expertise in building trust-based relationships aligns perfectly with our mission at TrustNFT.io and Cerfinity.com. As we continue to innovate in the digital certification and trust verification space, Scott's strategic vision and proven ability to drive measurable results will be instrumental in our next phase of growth."

"I'm excited to join Remergify at such a pivotal moment in the evolution of digital trust and verification technologies," said Crompton. "TrustNFT.io and Cerfinity.com are positioned at the intersection of innovation and market demand, and I look forward to leveraging my experience in building brand awareness, developing strategic partnerships, and creating high-impact marketing campaigns to accelerate growth and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

Crompton will be based in South Florida and will report directly to Stuart Fine. He begins his new role immediately.

About Remergify Corporation

Remergify is a Wyoming-based technology company focused on rebuilding abandoned public companies by delivering innovative digital products and solutions. Through its portfolio companies TrustNFT.io and Cerfinity.com, Remergify provides cutting-edge platforms for secure digital verification, authentication, and trust-building services. For more information, visit www.remergify.com.

About TrustNFT.io

TrustNFT.io is a blockchain-based digital certification platform that provides secure, verifiable, and immutable credentials for individuals and organizations. By leveraging NFT technology, TrustNFT.io enables the creation, issuance, and verification of digital certificates, badges, and credentials that cannot be forged or falsified. The platform serves educational institutions, professional organizations, corporations, and certification bodies seeking to modernize their credentialing systems while enhancing security and trust. For more information, visit www.trustnft.io.

About Cerfinity.com

Cerfinity.com delivers comprehensive digital identity and trust verification solutions for businesses and consumers in an increasingly digital world. The platform combines advanced authentication technologies with user-friendly interfaces to enable secure identity verification, document authentication, and trust-building services across multiple industries. Cerfinity.com helps organizations streamline their verification processes, reduce fraud, and build stronger relationships with customers and partners through reliable digital trust infrastructure. For more information, visit cerfinity.com.

