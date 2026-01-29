PayRam Adds Polygon Support, Expanding Multi-Chain Infrastructure for Permissionless Stablecoin Payments

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / PayRam , the world's first self-hosted and permissionless stablecoin payment gateway, has added Polygon network support, expanding its multi-chain infrastructure for global merchants seeking non-custodial, censorship-resistant payment systems.

With Polygon now live, PayRam supports crypto payment processing across Ethereum, Base, Polygon, Tron, and Bitcoin, with Solana and TON integrations planned. Merchants can accept Bitcoin, USDT, USDC, and other major stablecoins through a single self-hosted dashboard, without relying on centralized payment processors or custodians.

Alternative to PayPal, Stripe, and Legacy PSPs

Traditional payment providers expose merchants to settlement delays, account freezes, opaque policy changes, high international fees, and limited control over funds and data. Even many crypto payment gateways replicate these risks by operating as centralized platforms.

PayRam was built to solve this at the infrastructure level. It is the only payment gateway that allows merchants to host their own crypto payment stack, maintain full self-custody of funds, and operate without intermediaries. For businesses looking for a real PayPal alternative or Stripe alternative , PayRam offers operational independence rather than another platform dependency.

Self-Hosted, Keyless, and Permanent by Design

Unlike custodial crypto processors, PayRam runs entirely on merchant-controlled servers and databases. There is no third party holding balances, aggregating transaction data, or retaining the ability to suspend accounts.

At its core is a proprietary smart-contract system that enables unlimited unique deposit addresses per customer, simplifying reconciliation and accounting while improving transaction-level visibility.

PayRam's deposit architecture is keyless. No private keys or seed phrases are stored on merchant servers. Automated sweeps move funds to merchant-controlled cold storage via smart contracts, eliminating hot-wallet risks. Even if a server is compromised, there are no keys to steal.

This design makes PayRam a permanent payment solution, one that is permissionless infrastructure that cannot be frozen, disabled, or altered by external authorities.

Built for Global Permissionless Commerce

PayRam combines payments, payouts, and growth tools into a single system:

Accept Crypto & Stablecoin Payments

Real-time settlement directly to merchant wallets. Accept Bitcoin, USDT, USDC, and more through a unified crypto checkout, with optional card-to-crypto on-ramps.

Instant Global Payouts

Pay freelancers, contractors, and partners worldwide without banking delays or wire fees.

Built-in Referral & Campaign Tracking

Native tools for referrals, bonuses, and affiliate payouts from one dashboard.

No KYC for Merchants

PayRam operates as permissionless infrastructure. There are no approval queues or verification gates. Merchants retain control over compliance.

The full stack deploys in under ten minutes on minimal infrastructure (as low as 4 GB RAM), with no PayRam platform fees and only standard blockchain transaction costs.

PayRam Now Supports Payments on Polygon

Polygon is optimized for payment use cases, offering negligible fees, high throughput, and predictable finality. Adding Polygon strengthens PayRam's low-fee, high-volume stablecoin payment capabilities alongside Ethereum, Base, Tron, and Bitcoin.

Growing Adoption of Permanent Payment Infrastructure

Since launch, PayRam has processed $100M+ in onchain volume across hundreds of thousands of transactions. Merchants across Europe, Asia, Latin America, and emerging markets use PayRam as permanent payment infrastructure after repeated failures with centralized PSPs.

The platform is used by iGaming operators, ecommerce platforms, SaaS businesses, digital service providers, cross-border merchants, freelancers, and contractor networks seeking true self-custody and operational stability.

Privacy and Data Sovereignty

Because PayRam is self-hosted, customer and transaction data never leave the merchant's environment. There is no centralized database monetizing payment activity. Merchants retain full data ownership, privacy, and operational discretion by default.

PayRam was founded by Siddharth Menon, co-founder of WazirX, which scaled to over 15 million users and became one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in India. That experience building accessible financial infrastructure at scale directly informed PayRam's mission of creating payment rails where value moves as freely as information on the internet.

PayRam is the world's first self-hosted stablecoin payment gateway, enabling merchants to accept crypto payments through infrastructure they fully own and control. Supporting Bitcoin, USDT, and USDC across Ethereum, Base, Polygon, Tron, and Bitcoin, PayRam delivers non-custodial payments with keyless security, unlimited deposit addresses, instant settlement, and integrated growth tools.

