Troutman For America: "THEY'RE SO AFRAID": Congressional Candidate Eric J. Troutman Calls Out Mainstream Media "Fear" In Covering His Independent Campaign

Powerful litigation attorney points out failures by media to cover big successes by his campaign while covering weaker partisan candidates

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / The mainstream media is favoring weaker partisan candidates over more-qualified independents-that according to powerful litigation attorney Eric J. Troutman who is calling out the media in failing to step forward and cover his campaign fairly and aggressively.

"We've got a situation where one of my opponents is 28, and the other is 75. Neither has any real accomplishments. Nobody wants these guys. Total lightweights. Yet both have received significant coverage in the Orange County Register and elsewhere." Troutman says. "I've stopped billions of robocalls, disrupted the entire legal industry and am literally the most expensive attorney in the history of the world based upon hourly rate-and not a peep. Its very cowardly."

The difference says Troutman is that his campaign is running as an independent whereas his opponents are casting themselves as Democrats or Republicans.

"Bias. Pure and simple. And its so obvious." Troutman says. "These media types are so afraid I'll win and disrupt the system they benefit from so they're trying to freeze me out. Its hilarious and sad-but it won't work. In fact they're only hurting themselves."

As examples Troutman points to recent articles by Kaitlyn Schallhorn of the OC Register covering Hunter Miranda and Michael Maxseneti. "These guys are small timers with literally nothing backing them-but they have both been covered glamorously by Ms. Schallhorn. I actually spoke to her a few months ago-but no coverage of the far-more-powerful Troutman campaign whatsoever. It's a joke."

Troutman points out the social media performance of their respective campaigns demonstrates his massive power. "My political blog (AmericaDeservesToWin.com) has over 100,000 subscribers. My YouTube channel (@TroutmanForAmerica) has over 40,000 followers and millions of views. My opponents combined have less than 1% of these numbers-nobody takes them seriously. But the biased media covers them anyway."

In another example Reuters recently ran a story on attorney hourly rates concluding law firm Susman Godfrey had the highest rates in the nation at a mere $4,000.00 an hour-yet a simple Google search would have demonstrated that Troutman Amin, LLP rates are much higher.

Indeed Troutman's rate last year exceeded $4,000.00 an hour and his compliance rate in 2026 is over $6,000.00.

"This Reuters reporting by David Thomas and Mike Scarcella was the absolute worst." Troutman says. "There's actually a quote in the article from attorney Neal Manne saying 'If there's someone out there who bills at a higher rate' to let them know. Like bro catch a clue... ask ChatGPT about Troutman Amin, LLP. You're not even in the ballpark."

When asked about potential litigation against media outlets improperly favoring partisan candidates Troutman played coy.

"There are very clear laws on this sort of thing so they're playing with fire. But I'm a nice guy first and I'm trying to stay a nice guy for right now." Troutman says. "But you know I can be very tough if people continue to be unfair. Maybe they'll change their ways and get smart. We'll have to see how it goes."

Media contact: winners@troutmanforamerica.com

SOURCE: Troutman For America

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/%22theyre-so-afraid%22-congressional-candidate-eric-j.-troutman-calls-out-mainstream-media-%22-1131602