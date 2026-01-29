New mobile-optimised functionality for research delivery with powerful navigation, data extraction and engagement tools

Content Catalyst, the leading technology partner for market insight publishers, today announced the launch of DocuViewer, a new feature that delivers PDF and PowerPoint research content through a modern, mobile-ready interface designed for professionals who need to extract insights quickly across any device.

"Research deserves better delivery than what legacy PDF readers provide," said Edwin Bailey, Chief Operating Officer, Content Catalyst. "DocuViewer bridges the gap between publication and impact by making insights accessible, actionable and measurable across every device. Whether publishing PDFs or PowerPoint presentations, clients receive a premium reading experience that turns research into decisions."

Key Benefits of DocuViewer include:

Mobile-Optimised - Enables full access and annotation of reports on any device with complete mobile support and clipping capabilities.

- Enables full access and annotation of reports on any device with complete mobile support and clipping capabilities. Find What Matters, Fast Delivers direct search to exact matches instantly, eliminating endless scrolling through hundred-page reports.

Delivers direct search to exact matches instantly, eliminating endless scrolling through hundred-page reports. Extract Data, Not Screenshots Allows direct copying of tables and figures from documents, eliminating manual retyping.

Allows direct copying of tables and figures from documents, eliminating manual retyping. Navigate Seamlessly Provides continuous scrolling, full-screen mode and wide screen viewing area that reduces clicks and maximises reading.

Provides continuous scrolling, full-screen mode and wide screen viewing area that reduces clicks and maximises reading. Connected Research Experience Embedded hyperlinks that work seamlessly within documents, allowing readers to follow sources and references without losing their place.

Embedded hyperlinks that work seamlessly within documents, allowing readers to follow sources and references without losing their place. Built for Modern Workflows Delivers lightning-fast loading across desktop, tablet and mobile that gets readers into documents instantly.

Delivers lightning-fast loading across desktop, tablet and mobile that gets readers into documents instantly. AI-Ready Infrastructure Positions the platform for future AI capabilities that will surface insights, summarise key findings and accelerate workflows.

DocuViewer is available to Content Catalyst clients as part of the platform-as-a-service offer.

About Content Catalyst

Founded in 2003 in Cambridge, UK, Content Catalyst is the first-choice technology partner for organisations that publish insights. Clients include thought leaders and data providers in diverse industries such as commodities, energy, electronics, life sciences and technology.

Using its technology, publishers of research and data can launch subscriber portals that maximise the value of their insights and drive revenues. The platform's Showcase feature introduces license-responsive sections that automatically personalise content delivery whilst creating natural opportunities for upsells and deeper engagement. Innovative workflow tools allow users to engage with published insights whilst sophisticated licensing controls protect intellectual property.

