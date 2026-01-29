Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie mit Turbo: 9 von 13 Treffern in den ersten 25 Metern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.01.2026 16:06 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MANTRA Chain: Pyse and MANTRA Finance Receive VARA NOC to Launch Shariah Compliant RWA backed by Dubai's Food delivery EVs

DUBAI, UAE and HONG KONG, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyse has received the required Non-Objection Certificate (NOC) from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) to distribute PYSE Green Velocity 1, a token designed to fractionalize lease-based cash flows from electric motorcycles deployed across Dubai's last mile delivery ecosystem.

The product will be distributed in Dubai through MANTRA Finance, a licensed broker-dealer operating under VARA's VASP regulatory regime. The launch on February 10th, 2026 will follow nearly a year of collaboration between Pyse, MANTRA Finance, and a Shariah advisor, AmanX, to structure and prepare a fully regulated and Shariah compliant offering.

Following early real estate tokenization initiatives in Dubai, this launch approval marks one of the next steps in bringing income-generating infrastructure assets into regulated virtual asset markets. It reflects Dubai's continued progression from experimentation to real-world deployment of tokenized assets within a clear supervisory framework.

Last mile delivery sits at the heart of Dubai's urban economy, keeping platforms like Noon and Talabat moving at full pace. Driven by strong ecommerce adoption and dense city logistics, the segment represents a multi billion dollar opportunity and plays a central role in keeping goods and services moving efficiently across the city. Electric motorcycles are a key part of this system, offering lower operating costs, faster delivery times, and improved earnings outcomes for riders and delivery operators.

PYSE Green Velocity 1 fractionalizes lease-based cash flows generated by electric motorcycles deployed across Dubai. These are revenue generating, income producing assets that support riders, delivery partners, and the broader urban mobility ecosystem. By financing electric motorcycles, the structure contributes to the electrification of last mile delivery while improving unit economics for ecosystem participants.

"The ability to structure a Dubai-based asset, as an offering distributed to investors locally, is a strong signal of the country's future-focused approach," said Kaustubh Padakannaya, Co-Founder of Pyse. "This product would not be possible without VARA's clarity and willingness to engage deeply with new asset classes. And we can't wait to get the people of Dubai to become a part of the rapidly growing 10 minute economy"

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Pyse as the first onchain tokenized asset issuance on MANTRA Finance's VARA regulated platform." John Patrick Mullin, CEO and Founder of MANTRA, said. "We have been working with the Pyse team since the beginning of the MANTRA RWA accelerator, and are glad to see this real world use case coming together in a safe, compliant, and novel way. This offering will be a great example of how the MANTRA Finance platform will work with its key partners to leverage onchain DeFi technology with compliance oversight."

The product has been structured to be Shariah compliant and has been independently audited by AmanX. The Shariah compliant structure aligns the product with regional investor expectations and reinforces its positioning as a long term, asset based investment.

The issuance of the required Non-Objection Certificate (NOC) by VARA on PYSE Green Velocity 1 reflects a regulatory environment that recognizes the role of tokenization in modern capital markets and is committed to building the necessary rails responsibly.

This approval represents a starting point as Pyse engages with wealth managers, family offices, and private investors in the coming weeks as the token is open for subscription.

PYSE Green Velocity 1 is a Shariah compliant real world asset product, built for Dubai's sustainable vision and future first financial ecosystem.

A waitlist is now open on MANTRA Finance, with limited allocation remaining for the MANTRA community and public investors. The waitlist will close ahead of the February 10th launch.

Licensing or registration with VARA does not imply endorsement or approval of any specific Virtual Asset product, offering, or service.

About MANTRA

MANTRA is a purpose-built EVM compatible Layer 1 blockchain designed for real world assets, with native support for regulatory compliance.

MANTRA holds a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) to operate as a Virtual Asset Exchange and provide broker-dealer, management, and investment services.

www.mantrachain.io

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pyse-and-mantra-finance-receive-vara-noc-to-launch-shariah-compliant-rwa-backed-by-dubais-food-delivery-evs-302673962.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.