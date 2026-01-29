Ray C. Anderson Foundation: Ten 2025 Ray of Hope Accelerator Teams to Host Online Demo Day

A Program of the Biomimicry Institute

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / Join us for this year's Ray of Hope Accelerator Demo Day. A 90-minute interactive showcase of ten startups using nature's strategies to solve some of the world's most urgent challenges. After six months in our accelerator, these founders are ready to share how biomimicry is shaping the future of energy, materials, water, biodiversity and more. Come prepared to ask questions and dig in.

Wednesday, February 4, 2026

12:00-1:30 p.m. EST on Zoom

You'll Meet:

Anew Material: Coatings inspired by natural adhesion strategies

Ecotune: Bio-inspired next-generation materials

Emboa Medical: Catheters inspired by the boa constrictor's fang

Limax Biosciences: Surgical adhesives inspired by slug mucus

New Dawn Bio: Cultured wood grown from tree stem cells

OptionV Energy: Vanadium mining inspired by the Amanita mushroom

Parsons Kinetics: Wind turbines inspired by the Triplaris americana seed

PolyGone Systems: Microplastic filters inspired by floating plant roots

Praio: Protocells for efficient and sustainable biomanufacturing

Pyri: Wildfire detection devices inspired by Serotinous pine cones

The Ray of Hope Accelerator is a six-month initiative of the Biomimicry Institute that supports early-stage, nature-inspired startups developing regenerative solutions to global environmental challenges. Made possible through the support of the Ray C. Anderson Foundation, the program provides non-dilutive funding, tailored mentorship, impact and sustainability business training, storytelling support, and access to a global network of experts, investors, and partners to help founders strengthen and scale their biomimicry-driven innovations.

Click here to register for Demo Day.

