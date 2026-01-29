Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
29.01.2026 16:14 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ray C. Anderson Foundation: Ten 2025 Ray of Hope Accelerator Teams to Host Online Demo Day

A Program of the Biomimicry Institute

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / Join us for this year's Ray of Hope Accelerator Demo Day. A 90-minute interactive showcase of ten startups using nature's strategies to solve some of the world's most urgent challenges. After six months in our accelerator, these founders are ready to share how biomimicry is shaping the future of energy, materials, water, biodiversity and more. Come prepared to ask questions and dig in.

Wednesday, February 4, 2026

12:00-1:30 p.m. EST on Zoom

You'll Meet:

Anew Material: Coatings inspired by natural adhesion strategies
Ecotune: Bio-inspired next-generation materials
Emboa Medical: Catheters inspired by the boa constrictor's fang
Limax Biosciences: Surgical adhesives inspired by slug mucus
New Dawn Bio: Cultured wood grown from tree stem cells
OptionV Energy: Vanadium mining inspired by the Amanita mushroom
Parsons Kinetics: Wind turbines inspired by the Triplaris americana seed
PolyGone Systems: Microplastic filters inspired by floating plant roots
Praio: Protocells for efficient and sustainable biomanufacturing
Pyri: Wildfire detection devices inspired by Serotinous pine cones

The Ray of Hope Accelerator is a six-month initiative of the Biomimicry Institute that supports early-stage, nature-inspired startups developing regenerative solutions to global environmental challenges. Made possible through the support of the Ray C. Anderson Foundation, the program provides non-dilutive funding, tailored mentorship, impact and sustainability business training, storytelling support, and access to a global network of experts, investors, and partners to help founders strengthen and scale their biomimicry-driven innovations.

Click here to register for Demo Day.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ray C. Anderson Foundation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Ray C. Anderson Foundation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ray-c-anderson-foundation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ray C. Anderson Foundation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ten-2025-ray-of-hope-accelerator-teams-to-host-online-demo-day-1131607

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
