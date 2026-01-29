AMRA Medical, the global leader in MRI-based fat distribution and muscle composition analytics, is excited to share our brand repositioning supported by the launch of a refreshed website and the introduction of a new tagline, "Insights Within" This strategic update reflects AMRA's commitment to placing clients and collaborators at the center of our vision: to be the most trusted, insights-driven imaging partner in the pursuit of preventing and curing disease.

The new website provides a more structured and transparent presentation of AMRA's biomarkers and research services, enabling our partners to have a clear understanding of our offerings, as well as the scientific value and applications of these solutions. For the first time, we're introducing Imaging Biomarkers and Insights Biomarkers: clearly-defined, intentional offerings that are designed with your trial needs in mind. To complement this, we are also excited to announce our Knowledge Hubwhich features all-new Insights Articles written by our distinguished scientists, that share more about how our measures and technology are advancing fat distribution and muscle composition research.

Leanna Kellerman, Chief Globalization Officer at AMRA Medical, emphasized AMRA's strengthened focus on serving our clients with clarity and scientific rigor. "AMRA is taking an important step in its growth journey, reaffirming our position as a global leader in precision medicine by pioneering fat and muscle analysis," she said. "Our new positioning and the introduction of 'Insights Within' express our dedication to extracting the most meaningful insights available from within our partners' data."

As part of our growth strategy, AMRA is also undertaking a large recruitment initiative to expand our scientific, technical, and operational capabilities. This investment in our team looks to enhance AMRA's ability to support the increasing global demand for our research and clinical services, while continuing to advance innovation across our biomarker pipeline.

AMRA invites our customers, collaborators, and partners to explore our updated website and experience our new look and feel. If you're looking to get in touch to learn more about how we can help you advance your clinical research pipeline or provide your clinical practice with detailed fat distribution and muscle composition analytics, reach out to us at info@amramedical.com to find a time to discuss with our team.

Here's to another year of driving progress and staying true to our mission: to drive scientific breakthroughs by enabling deeper understanding of health and disease through MRI-based biomarkers, and delivering the insights within your data that matter-every time.

About AMRA Medical

AMRA Medical is a global leader in health informatics, pioneering the field of fat and muscle analysis with proprietary, MRI-based technologies. Our gold-standard platform delivers highly precise and standardized biomarkers, providing an advanced understanding of metabolic and musculoskeletal health that surpasses conventional body composition metrics. These insights play a critical role in optimizing clinical trial design, improving endpoint selection, and supporting data-driven decision-making in both research and clinical practice.

Built on rigorous science and driven by continuous innovation, AMRA's solutions are designed to meet the complex demands of modern healthcare and pharmaceutical development. Through standardized, cloud-based workflows and strategic collaboration, we enable partners to access actionable data with clarity and confidence-accelerating progress from early-stage discovery to impactful clinical outcomes.

Follow AMRA on LinkedIn for the latest updates in fat distribution and muscle composition analysis in disease research.

