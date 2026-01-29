The South Korean giant said its new EHS All-in-One provides air heating and cooling, floor heating, and hot water from a single outdoor unit. It can supply hot water up to 65 C in below-zero weather.South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched a new all-in-one heat pump for residential and commercial use. Dubbed EHS All-in-One, the system provides air heating and cooling, floor heating, and hot water from a single outdoor unit. It is initially released for the European market, with a Korean rollout expected within a year. "It delivers stable performance across diverse weather conditions. It can ...

