Medical Aesthetics Market worth $40.70 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Medical Aesthetics Market is projected to grow from about USD 19.54 billion in 2025 to USD 40.70 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 13.0%.

Browse 350 market data Tables and 90 Figures spread through 390 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Medical Aesthetics Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Medical Aesthetics Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2031

2025-2031 2025 Market Size: USD 19.54 billion

USD 19.54 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 40.70 billion

USD 40.70 billion CAGR (2025-2030): 13.0%

Medical Aesthetics Trends & Insights:

The facial aesthetics products segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of 55% in 2025.

The at-home/self-use devices segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 22.0% during the forecast period.

The surgical procedures segment is projected to register a higher CAGR of 13.0% than the non-surgical procedures segment during the forecast period.

The global medical aesthetics industry is driven by a significant shift toward outpatient, office-based procedures that offer quicker recovery times, reduced procedural risk, and potential for repeat use. Because of their low cost, consistent results, and growing range of applications, injectable aesthetics-such as botulinum toxins, dermal fillers, and biostimulatory products-continue to make up a sizable portion of procedure volumes. Simultaneously, energy-based aesthetic systems like laser, radiofrequency, ultrasound, and light-based platforms are being widely used, especially for body contouring, fat reduction, skin tightening, and skin resurfacing. Technological improvements in precision, safety, and treatment personalization-combined with AI-enabled treatment planning and device automation-are further accelerating adoption across both mature and emerging markets.

By product, the facial aesthetics products segment is estimated to dominate the global medical aesthetics market in 2025.

the medical aesthetics market is categorized into facial aesthetic products, cosmetic implants, skin aesthetic devices, body contouring devices, physician-dispensed cosmeceuticals and skin lighteners, hair removal devices, tattoo removal devices, thread lift products, physician-dispensed eyelash products, and nail treatment laser devices. In 2025, facial aesthetic products dominated the market owing to their broad patient applicability, high procedure frequency, and strong alignment with consumer-driven demand for visible, non-surgical aesthetic improvements. Facial aesthetics address the most immediately noticeable signs of aging and appearance concerns-such as wrinkles, volume loss, skin laxity, pigmentation, and uneven texture; and this makes them the first point of entry for most aesthetic consumers. Facial aesthetic procedures are widely adopted across age groups and genders, supported by increasing social acceptance, social media influence, and a growing emphasis on facial appearance in professional and digital interactions.

By end user, the dermatology clinics, hospitals, and medical spas segment is estimated to dominate the global medical aesthetics market in 2025.

the global medical aesthetics market is categorized into dermatology clinics, hospitals, medical spas; beauty centers; and home care. The dermatology clinics, hospitals, and medical spas segment is estimated to emerge as the dominant market in 2025 owing to increasing consumer demand for non-surgical treatments, such as Botox and dermal fillers; non-invasive treatments that are more effective, accurate, and safe; rise of middle and upper classes with disposable income; a general shift toward aesthetic wellness; and the growing number of men seeking aesthetic procedures.

North America is estimated to dominate the global medical aesthetics market in 2025.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global medical aesthetics market in 2025. The regional market is driven by the high penetration rate of medical aesthetic products, premium-priced procedures, a high number of board-certified aesthetic professionals, the growing need for regenerative aesthetics as well as combined therapies, and growing medical tourism within selected cities.

Top Companies in Medical Aesthetics Market:

The Top Companies in Medical Aesthetics Market include AbbVie Inc. (US), Galderma (Switzerland), Johnson & Johnson (US), Bausch Health Companies, Inc. (Canada), and Cutera, Inc. (US), among others.

