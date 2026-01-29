Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable: Recognizing the Leadership of David Grant, 2025 BIER Co-Chair and Incoming 2026 Chair

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / As we reflect on the year behind us and look ahead to 2026, we are pleased to recognize and sincerely thank David Grant, BIER's 2025 Steering Committee Co-Chair and incoming 2026 Chair, for his leadership, experience, and steady guidance.

David brings deep institutional knowledge and long-standing experience within both BIER and the broader beverage industry. His familiarity with the organization, combined with his extensive industry tenure, allows him to quickly cut to what matters most and keep discussions focused on practical outcomes.

As Co-Chair, David has been consistently pragmatic and thoughtful in his approach. He brings a high level of rigor to decision-making and a clear-eyed perspective on what it takes to move from intention to action. He is particularly focused on ensuring that BIER's work reflects real commitment by translating shared goals into tangible collaboration and measurable progress.

David has been a strong advocate for aligning resources and effort with stated priorities, encouraging members to engage deeply and supporting initiatives that drive substantive collective action rather than symbolic alignment. His emphasis on accountability and follow-through has been invaluable as BIER continues to evolve and strengthen its impact.

David's leadership throughout 2025 builds on a strong foundation of engagement with BIER and the beverage sector more broadly. In his role at PepsiCo, he leads global climate and water solutions, focusing on watershed health, operational resilience, agricultural systems, and identifying and scaling innovative technologies that advance sustainability outcomes. This integrated, systems-level perspective has been a valuable asset to BIER's Steering Committee discussions and strategic direction.

As BIER enters its 20th year, David steps into the role of Chair at a pivotal moment for the organization and the sector. His experience, discipline, and commitment to meaningful collaboration position BIER well for the year ahead. We are grateful for David's contributions as Co-Chair and look forward to his continued leadership as he assumes the role of Chair in 2026.

Thank you, David, for your dedication, clarity, and steady leadership, and for helping guide BIER toward its next chapter of collective impact.



The Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable (BIER) is a technical coalition of leading global beverage companies working together to advance environmental sustainability within the beverage sector.

