Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie mit Turbo: 9 von 13 Treffern in den ersten 25 Metern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
29.01.2026 16:38 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LA Kings Teamed Up with Children's Hospital Los Angeles to Celebrate National Blood Donor Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / As hospitals across Southern California continue to face a critical need for pediatric blood donations, AEG's LA Kings partnered with Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) throughout January to raise awareness and encourage lifesaving donations as part of National Blood Donor Month.

The month-long initiative took place at select LA Kings home games, where fans were invited to roll up their sleeves and help address an ongoing shortage of blood products used to treat children with cancer, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries. Each blood donation had the potential to help save the lives of up to two children receiving care at CHLA.

To thank participants, donors received one complimentary ticket to a select LA Kings home game in January, while appointments were encouraged to ensure a safe and efficient donation process.

"National Blood Donor Month is an important opportunity to highlight how vital blood donations are, especially for children facing serious medical conditions," said Amanda Apel, Senior Director of Community Relations for the LA Kings. "By partnering with Children's Hospital Los Angeles, we were proud to raise awareness and give our fans an easy way to make a meaningful impact off the ice."

By the end of January, the initiative collected 98 units of blood, with the potential to help save the lives of up to 200 pediatric patients at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Children's Hospital Los Angeles is a global leader in pediatric medicine, providing specialized care to children from across Southern California and beyond. Founded in 1901, CHLA is the largest pediatric hospital in Los Angeles County and is consistently ranked among the nation's top children's hospitals by U.S. News & World Report.

The partnership reflects the LA Kings' broader commitment to community health through the Kings Care Foundation, which supports programs focused on youth health, education, and wellness across Greater Los Angeles. Initiatives like National Blood Donor Month underscore the organization's ongoing effort to drive measurable impact beyond the rink and strengthen the communities it serves.

A woman donates blood during the LA Kings blood drive at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/about-aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/la-kings-teamed-up-with-childrens-hospital-los-angeles-to-celebrate-national-blood-donor-mon-1131617

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.