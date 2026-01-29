Greenwich, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2026) - Tuttle Capital Management ("Tuttle Capital"), a leader in innovative exchange-traded funds, today highlighted enhanced strategic positioning for the Tuttle Capital Bitcoin 0DTE Covered Call ETF (CBOE: BITK).

This enhancement follows the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) option expirations expanding to Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

IBIT - an exchange-traded fund that seeks to reflect generally the performance of the price of bitcoin - is now offering these additional weekly expirations, beginning with the February 2nd, 2026 options.

Previously, IBIT options were limited to a standard weekly Friday expiration cadence. This evolution in the bitcoin derivatives market directly benefits BITK's investment strategy, which is specifically designed to utilize "0DTE" (zero days to expiration) options to seek current income and capital appreciation.

BITK is currently the only Bitcoin-focused covered call ETF uniquely engineered to capitalize on these high-frequency expiration cycles. By selling daily or near-daily call options on IBIT, the Fund aims to capture the rapid time decay (theta) associated with short-dated options.

Moving from a single weekly expiration to a Mon-Wed-Fri schedule allows for more frequent premium collection, which potentially generates more consistent and predictable income for shareholders regardless of broader market volatility.

Potential advantages for 0DTE ETFs

Daily Income Stream: By collecting premiums every trading day, ODTE option income ETFs can offer regular and potentially high-frequency distributions, providing cash-flow comfort to income investors.

Potentially Avoids Overnight Risk: The strategy closes or expires all positions by the end of the day, meaning no overnight exposure is held.

Diversification and Uncorrelated Yield: ODTE option income ETFs offer an income source with ultra-short duration and no credit exposure, as they are based on index derivatives rather than issuer credit.

Accessible Strategy: The ETF structure allows retail investors to access these advanced options strategies without needing direct options trading approval, margin requirements, leverage, or derivatives accounts.

Professional Risk Controls: The funds benefit from advanced systems that handle real-time hedging, counterparty management, and compliance, which are typically inaccessible to individual investors.

Transparency and Liquidity: As ETFs, they disclose holdings daily and trade throughout market hours, offering transparency unmatched by private-fund structures.

"Built to harvest premium"

"The move to M-W-F expirations for IBIT is a transformative for the bitcoin income space and brings us one step closer to a true daily 0DTE environment," said Matthew Tuttle, CEO of Tuttle Capital Management.

"BITK was built for this exact scenario. While other funds are tied to monthly or standard weekly cycles, we can now harvest premium with three times the frequency and far greater precision."



The Fund's strategy involves selling call options on the market open, or shortly thereafter, to maximize the capture of premium. The addition of mid-week expirations provides more opportunities for the Fund to execute its 0DTE strategy, reducing the "gap risk" associated with longer-dated options and allowing for more dynamic adjustments to bitcoin's 24/7 price action.

Important Risk Information Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.incomeblastetfs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

0DTE Options Risk: The Fund's use of zero days to expiration (0DTE) options presents additional risks. Due to the short time until expiration, 0DTE options are more sensitive to sudden price movements and market volatility. Even a slight delay in execution can significantly impact the outcome of the trade.

Bitcoin Strategy Risk: BITK does not invest directly in bitcoin. The Fund is subject to the risks associated with the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT). The price of bitcoin is highly volatile and can be influenced by many factors, including regulatory changes and market sentiment.

Covered Call Risk: The Fund's sold call options will limit the Fund's participation in any gains of the underlying security (IBIT) while leaving the Fund exposed to decreases in value.

