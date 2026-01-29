Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2026) - Adam Lundin, President and Chief Executive Officer, LunR Royalties Corp. (TSXV: LUNR) ("LunR Royalties", "LunR", or the "Company"), and his executive team, joined Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TuTtrKkGQKM

LunR Royalties is an emerging royalty and streaming company based in Canada, focused on building a portfolio of high-quality mining royalty and stream interests to create meaningful value for shareholders.

LunR was spun-out of NGEx Minerals Ltd., and holds a 1.00% NSR royalty on Lunahuasi and a 1.38% NSR royalty on Los Helados, which are exploration projects located in the Vicuña District of Argentina and Chile.

LunR will apply the Lundin Group's ethos to the royalty and streaming space, taking a long-term view on assets with a focus on scale and quality.

