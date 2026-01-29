Siili Solutions Oyj: Siili Solutions Plc establishes a new share-based incentive plan for key employees

Siili Solutions Plc establishes a new share-based incentive plan for key employees

Siili Solutions Oyj Stock Exchange Release 29 January 2026 at 16:45 EET

The Board of Directors of Siili Solutions Plc has resolved to establish a new share-based incentive plan for key employees of the group. The purpose of the plan is to align the interests of the company's shareholders and key employees to increase the company's value in the long-term, to commit key employees to implement the company's strategy, objectives and long-term interest and to offer them a competitive incentive plan based on earning and accumulating the company's shares. The plan will continue the share-based incentive plan 2023-2027 for key employees.

The Performance Share Plan 2026-2030 consists of three performance periods, covering the financial years 2026-2028, 2027-2029 and 2028-2030 respectively. The Board of Directors will resolve annually on the commencement and details of a performance period.

In the plan, the target group has an opportunity to earn Siili Solutions Plc's shares based on performance. The potential rewards from the plan will be paid within five months after the end of each performance period.

The target group in the performance period 2026-2028 consists of approximately 60 key employees, including the members of the Management Team and the CEO. The performance criteria of the performance period 2026-2028 are tied to the revenue and EBITA of 2026 and the development of shareholder value 2026-2028. Payment of the rewards is also conditional to achieving a threshold level for net income of 2026 set by the Board.

The value of the rewards to be paid on the basis of the plan corresponds to a maximum total of 185,000 shares of Siili Solutions Plc, including also the proportion to be paid in cash. The potential rewards will be paid partly in Siili Solutions Plc's shares and partly in cash. The cash proportion of the reward is intended to cover taxes and statutory social security contributions arising from the reward to the key employee. As a rule, no reward will be paid if the key employee's employment or director contract terminates before the reward payment.

The Management Team members must hold all shares received from the plan, until the value of the Management Team member's total shareholding in Siili Solutions Plc equals to 50 per cent of their annual base salary for the calendar year preceding the payment of the reward. This number of shares must be held as long as the membership in the Management Team continues.

Siili Solutions Plc

Further information

CEO Tomi Pienimäki

Phone +358 (0)40 834 1399, email tomi.pienimaki(at)siili.com

CFO Tuomas Toropainen

Phone+358 (0)50 911 9598, email tuomas.toropainen(at)siili.com

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

www.siili.com/fi

Siili Solutions in brief

Siili Solutions Plc is a forerunner in AI-powered digital development. Siili is the go-to partner for clients seeking growth, efficiency and competitive advantage through digital transformation. Our main markets are Finland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Siili Solutions Plc's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. Siili has grown profitably since its founding in 2005. www.siili.com/en