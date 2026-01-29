Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.01.2026
WKN: A2AH7G | ISIN: FI4000198031 | Ticker-Symbol: 2QT
Tradegate
29.01.26 | 17:45
27,080 Euro
-9,25 % -2,760
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
QT GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QT GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,92027,12018:03
26,92027,12018:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.01.2026 14:30 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Qt Group Oyj: Change in Qt Group's Management Team: CFO Jouni Lintunen to pursue new opportunities outside the company

Qt Group Plc, stock exchange release, January 29, 2026 at 3:30 pm EET

Qt Group's CFO and member of the Management Team Jouni Lintunen has decided to leave Qt Group to take on a role in another company. Jouni Lintunen has served as the CFO of Qt Group since 2020. The recruitment process for a new CFO has been initiated.

"I would like to thank Jouni for his valuable contribution to Qt Group. His strong professionalism and financial expertise have supported the company in achieving its strategic goals. I wish Jouni good luck and success in his future endeavours," says Juha Varelius, President and CEO of Qt Group.

Ann Zetterberg will start as interim CFO of Qt Group. Ann has worked as the CFO of IAR Systems Group AB since 2021.

Further information:
Juha Varelius, President and CEO, +358 9 8861 8040

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Main media
www.qt.io


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
