Alternative Ballistics Corporation Approved for OTCQB Market Upgrade Trading to Commence on OTCQB on January 29, 2026 Under Ticker Symbol ALBC

Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternative Ballistics Corporation (OTCQB:ALBC) ("Alternative Ballistics" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved for an upgrade to the OTCQB Venture Market by OTC Markets Group Inc. The Company's common stock will begin trading on the OTCQB on January 29, 2026, under the ticker symbol ALBC-

The OTCQB is recognized as a premier marketplace for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies that are current in their reporting and committed to high standards of transparency and corporate governance. Companies listed on the OTCQB must meet stringent eligibility requirements, including timely disclosure and ongoing financial reporting.

"This OTCQB upgrade represents an important milestone for Alternative Ballistics as we continue to build credibility in the public markets and advance our long-term growth strategy," said Vanessa Luna, Chairperson of Alternative Ballistics "We believe this enhanced market visibility and transparency will better position the Company as we execute on our operational and commercial objectives."

As an OTCQB-listed company, Alternative Ballistics will benefit from improved market visibility, real-time Level 2 quotes, and broader access to the investment community, while continuing to meet all OTCQB ongoing compliance and disclosure standards.

For additional information, please visit the Company's profile on OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com and search ticker ALBC-

About Alternative Ballistics Corporation

Alternative Ballistics Corporation is a public safety technology company focused on developing patented, less-lethal solutions designed to preserve life, reduce risk, and protect individuals in high-stress situations. The Company's flagship product, The Alternative, is a patented system intended to bridge the capability gap between traditional less-lethal tools and lethal force by providing a controlled force option designed to de-escalate critical incidents. The Company plans to introduce a consumer-focused version of its technology to the U.S. commercial market under, The Home Defense brand. This offering is intended to provide individuals with an additional, less-lethal self-defense option designed to establish intent, reduce potential liability, and help mitigate the risk of severe or fatal outcomes prior to the use of lethal force.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to advance the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement.

