LIV Recovery Center Expands Focus on Dual Diagnosis Treatment

The Georgia rehab center is renewing its commitment to integrated care for individuals with co-occurring mental health and addiction disorders

ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / LIV Recovery Center, a behavioral and mental health treatment clinic located in Alpharetta, Georgia, is advancing its dual diagnosis treatment services to better serve the needs of individuals with co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders. The effort is part of a larger shift toward integrated dual diagnosis care, and is proven to support long-term wellness and stronger recovery outcomes.

A dual diagnosis, or diagnosis of co-occurring disorders, refers to the presence of both a substance use disorder and one or more mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, or a trauma or mood disorder. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), there are approximately 21.2 million adults in the U.S. struggling with a dual diagnosis.

People with co-occurring disorders are twice as likely to relapse or have other poor outcomes, such as emergency room visits or hospitalizations. That's because co-occurring addiction and mental health disorders exist in a hard-to-break cycle, and often fuel or trigger the other. If one is left untreated, an individual faces a greatly increased risk of poor recovery outcomes, regardless of the quality of treatment received.

LIV Recovery Center's integrated, dual diagnosis focus is designed to address the limitations of current models that treat addiction or mental health conditions in isolation. Says Todd Wilson, CEO, at LIV Recovery Center, "We recognize that substance use disorders and mental health conditions are deeply connected. Our integrated dual diagnosis approach ensures individuals receive comprehensive care that addresses the root causes of addiction and supports lasting recovery."

Benefits of dual diagnosis treatment for co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders include:

Improved long-term recovery success

Reduced relapse rates

Better symptom management for mental health conditions

Whole-person treatment that supports emotional, psychological, and behavioral healing

But while integrated dual diagnosis treatment is considered best practice in behavioral and mental health care, it's not always the norm. Fewer practices used integrated treatment models in 2018 than in 2010, and the introduction of new dual diagnosis programs has not kept up with the broader increase in addiction treatment centers.

LIV Recovery Center's dual diagnosis treatment model ensures each individual gets personalized, trauma-informed, and evidence-based care based on their unique needs and challenges. The Alpharetta rehab center offers services that treat both mental health and substance use disorders simultaneously, with therapeutic modalities that include cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), and medication-assisted treatment when clinically appropriate.

In addition to dedicated therapeutic services, LIV Recovery Center is also increasing its focus on providing a full continuum of care during dual diagnosis treatment. Streamlined care reduces barriers of access for dually-diagnosed individuals and makes it easier to navigate the multiple levels of care that are often necessary for effective treatment of co-occurring conditions. Current programs include partial hospitalization (PHP), intensive outpatient (IOP), and ongoing recovery support tailored to individual needs. LIV Recovery Center also offers resources and support for those in need of drug or alcohol detox or residential treatment.

Readers are encouraged to visit LIV Recovery Center's website to learn more about dual diagnosis treatment services, programs, and individualized treatment options, or to contact the admissions team for individual assessments or consultations.

About LIV Recovery Center

LIV Recovery Center is an addiction and mental health treatment center located just 30 minutes outside of Atlanta in Alpharetta, Georgia. The center offers certified clinical care and evidence-based therapies for substance use and co-occurring disorders, with a strong commitment to compassionate, integrated care for all who need it.

For more information, please visit www.livrecovery.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Todd Wilson

info@recoverycenter.com

470-644-4357

http://www.livrecovery.com

SOURCE: LIV Recovery Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/liv-recovery-center-expands-focus-on-dual-diagnosis-treatment-1131595