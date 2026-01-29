NIYAFA FX Announces Outstanding 2025 Performance, Driven by Global Expansion and Technological Innovation

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / NIYAFA FX, a leading multi-asset trading technology and services company, today announced its audited financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. The report demonstrates robust and resilient growth within global financial markets, underpinned by clear strategic execution and operational excellence, achieving record highs in trading volume, client base, and financial performance.





I. 2025 Core Performance Highlights: Delivering Exceptional Results

In 2025, NIYAFA FX sustained its growth momentum, with outstanding performance across key financial and operational metrics:

Total Platform Trading Volume: Surpassed $800 billion USD, solidifying its position as a platform of choice for active traders worldwide.

Global Active Client Base: Exceeded 1.1 million, a year-over-year increase of 20%, reflecting significant gains in market penetration.

Full-Year Profitability: Achieved an operating profit of $13.963 billion USD, an increase of 85.43% YoY. Net profit reached $10.884 billion USD, growing 66.16% YoY. These figures underscore the company's sustainable profitability and superior operational efficiency.

Client Fund Security: Remains a top priority. All client funds are held in segregated accounts with internationally recognized AA-rated partner banks. The company's capital adequacy ratio continues to lead industry standards.

II. Strategic Growth Pillars: Focus on Product, Geography, and Technology

To navigate a complex market environment, NIYAFA FX diligently executed its three core strategic pillars in 2025:

Product Innovation: The platform expanded its offerings by adding more than 17 new trading assets, with a particular focus on cryptocurrencies and emerging market indices. The total number of available trading instruments now exceeds 121, providing unparalleled diversification for both professional and retail investors.

Global Expansion: Following successful expansion across Southeast Asia, Europe, and Australia, NIYAFA FX formally entered the South American market in Q3 2025, establishing a fully-owned local entity. This move marks a significant step in completing its global service network, enabling tailored services for a broader client demographic.

Technology-Driven Excellence: Annual investment in research and development increased by 30% YoY. The company executed over 50 core platform upgrades, reducing the average order execution speed to under 0.5 milliseconds. This commitment delivers a trading experience characterized by speed, stability, and intelligence for traders globally.

III. A Foundation of Strength: Risk Management, Compliance, and Client Trust

NIYAFA FX consistently regards risk management and regulatory compliance as fundamental to its operations. Throughout the year, the company not only enhanced its real-time risk monitoring systems-effectively safeguarding clients during periods of significant market volatility-but also adhered strictly to local regulations in all jurisdictions. The firm maintains several authoritative licenses, including a full Money Services Business (MSB) registration (#31000289167268) issued by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). This unwavering commitment to security and compliance is the cornerstone of the trust placed in the company by over 1.1 million clients.

IV. Outlook for 2026: A New Chapter on the Public Markets

Looking ahead to the new year, the Chief Executive Officer of NIYAFA FX stated: "Our exceptional 2025 results stem from our steadfast commitment to a 'client-first' philosophy and relentless investment in technological innovation. 2026 represents a pivotal milestone for our company. We are actively preparing for a planned listing on the NASDAQ stock exchange in the United States during the second half of the year. This step is designed to further enhance our corporate governance transparency, global brand recognition, and capital strength, injecting more powerful momentum into our long-term strategic development."

"Concurrently, the listing process will complement our established core strategy. We will deepen strategic collaborations with world-leading fintech companies in fields such as artificial intelligence and big data analytics to co-develop next-generation smart investment tools. We also remain committed to global sustainability initiatives, with plans to launch a series of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) themed investment products, empowering our clients to align financial returns with social responsibility. We believe that accessing the public markets will enable us to better serve our global clientele and allow partners and investors to share in our future growth."

Industry analysts observe that NIYAFA FX has established a significant competitive advantage through its diversified asset offerings, prudent global expansion strategy, and robust technological infrastructure. Its strong 2025 performance and clear roadmap for a public listing not only demonstrate the company's substantial strength and growth potential but also provide a successful case study for the fintech industry in achieving high-quality growth amidst market fluctuations and successfully connecting with international capital markets.

V. About NIYAFA FX

NIYAFA FX is a globally leading online multi-asset trading service provider, offering trading services on over 100 financial products-including forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies-to retail and institutional clients worldwide. The company is renowned for its advanced trading technology, highly competitive trading conditions, top-tier security standards, and professional client support. NIYAFA FX is dedicated to empowering global traders with fairer and more accessible participation in financial markets through technological innovation.

Company: NIYAFAFX

Contact Person: GAETANO ADRIANO AMELIO SAPIO

Email: global@niyafafx.com

Website: NIYAFAFX.COM

SOURCE: NIYAFA FX

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/niyafa-fx-announces-outstanding-2025-performance-driven-by-global-ex-1131600