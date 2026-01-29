Recognition Is Based on Verified Customer Feedback Reflecting Real-World Deployments, Product Capabilities, and Support Experience

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, has been named a Customers' Choice in the 2026 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) report.¹ Bitdefender was one of just five vendors to receive this distinction among 18 vendors evaluated. In our opinion, this recognition reflects Bitdefender's strong performance across real-world business deployments, as validated by customer feedback and peer reviews.

Gartner Peer Insights is a trusted platform where verified end users and technology decision-makers share authentic, unbiased reviews of enterprise security solutions. Grounded in firsthand customer experiences, Gartner Peer Insights delivers transparency and credibility, enabling CISOs, security leaders and IT teams to evaluate technology solutions with greater confidence based on peer perspectives.

2026 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms report takeaways include:

Bitdefender was recognized as a Customers' Choice for Endpoint Protection Platforms , one of only five vendors to receive this designation in 2026.

, one of only five vendors to receive this designation in 2026. Received a 4.8 out of 5 overall rating , based on 223 reviews as of November 2025, among the highest in the evaluation.

, based on 223 reviews as of November 2025, among the highest in the evaluation. Achieved a 96% Willingness to Recommend score and was among the highest-scoring vendors for support experience, with a 4.8 out of 5.0, which we believe reflects strong customer confidence and advocacy for Bitdefender's endpoint protection platform.

These results are based on customer feedback for Bitdefender GravityZone, the company's unified security, risk analytics, and compliance platform designed to protect modern business environments. GravityZone delivers advanced EPP, endpoint detection and response (EDR), extended detection and response (XDR) and cloud-native security, and integrates seamlessly with Bitdefender Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services to help organizations strengthen their security posture and respond more effectively to threats.

This recognition follows Bitdefender's positioning as the only Visionary in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms², marking its third consecutive year in the Visionaries quadrant. We believe this distinction reflects Bitdefender's continued innovation in endpoint security, including the introduction of GravityZone PHASR (Proactive Hardening and Attack Surface Reduction), the industry's first solution to deliver tailored endpoint hardening for each employee based on behavioral patterns, tool usage and application activity, helping organizations proactively reduce attack surfaces.

"We believe that the strongest validation comes from customers who rely on our technology every day," said Andrei Florescu, president and general manager of Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. "We feel the recognition as a 2026 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Endpoint Protection Platforms reflects the trust customers place in Bitdefender and our commitment to advancing endpoint security. In our opinion, this recognition reinforces the industry's shift toward a more proactive, adaptive approach to cybersecurity that helps organizations reduce risk by aligning protection to how users actually work."

What Bitdefender Customers Are Saying:

"Bitdefender Is a Solid, Trustworthy Business Endpoint Protection Platform"

IT Manager, Transportation Industry

"Bitdefender PHASR Is a Great Tool We Have To Manage and Reduce Our Attack Surface"

Director, Cybersecurity Operation, Manufacturing

"Reliable Protection for Every Device Across Our Organization"

Information Security Analyst, Education

¹Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms, Peer Contributors, January 23, 2026.

²Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms, Evgeny Mirolyubov, Deepak Mishra, Franz Hinner, July 14, 2025.

Magic Quadrant is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumer, enterprise and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry's most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics and artificial intelligence, and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world's most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in more than 170 countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

Trusted. Always.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260129463952/en/

Contacts:

Steve Fiore

Senior Director

Global Public Relations

Ph: 1-954-776-6262

Em: sfiore@bitdefender.com