Emergency Nurses Association Establishes First International Affiliate

UAE Emergency Nurses Advisory Council to deliver key education, professional connections

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emergency Nurses Association has established its first international affiliate, the UAE Emergency Nurses Advisory Council, which will be instrumental in strengthening nurse education specific to emergency care including trauma, triage and more.

"This is an exciting time for ENA, and we are confident our relationship with the emergency nursing community in the UAE will lead to more nurses who are better prepared to provide the best care for their patients," said ENA President Dustin Bass, DNP, MHA, RN, CEN, NEA-BC. "Just as important, it strengthens our global community - creating new opportunities for emergency nurses everywhere to connect, learn, advocate, lead, advance research and support one another as we move our specialty forward together."

Adel Al Shamry, MD, and Hadi Taleb, DNP, were instrumental in the creation of this council, which will deliver increased provider and instructor training on behalf of ENA. Al Shamry is CEO of the Emirates National Readiness and Response Program-Jaheziya, a UAE public-private partnership that funds training at all national hospitals. Through the initiative, ENA has delivered instructor training for its Trauma Nursing Core Course and Emergency Nursing Pediatric Course as well as Emergency Severity Index training that provides the algorithm for accurate triage.

Taleb, director of education for life support, trauma and emergency medicine at Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare in Saudia Arabia, teaches instructor and provider TNCC courses in the UAE.

"A professional association that is specific to the emergency nursing specialty in the UAE and connected to the ENA will be invaluable to the professional development of our nurses around the country," Al Shamry said. "Dr. Taleb and I are looking forward to the first UAE Emergency Nurses Advisory Council conference this spring."

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With 40,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org .

