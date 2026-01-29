Exterro, Inc.: Exterro Strengthens Customer Data Protections and Trust with Achievement of ISO 27001 Certification

Latest security milestone ensures clients benefit from highest global standards for data integrity and risk management

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro, a leading provider of data risk management software, today reinforced its commitment to safeguarding its clients' most sensitive data by earning ISO 27001 certification, the international gold standard for data security. For legal, compliance and forensics professionals handling high-stakes data, this certification provides independent validation that Exterro's security infrastructure meets the world's most stringent risk management requirements. By adhering to these audited protocols, Exterro ensures that its global partners can manage sensitive information with total confidence and audit-ready transparency.

ISO 27001 is an international standard that requires organizations to establish and operate an information security management system built on risk management, defined security controls, and continuous improvement. Achieving certification demonstrates that information security is managed through repeatable governance, documented controls, and ongoing auditability, rather than ad hoc practices.

Exterro's ISO 27001 certification aligns with the company's broader security posture and ongoing investments in protecting customer data and maintaining operational resilience. Exterro already maintains recognized security frameworks and authorizations, including HITRUST certification, FedRAMP Moderate authorization, and TISAX compliance, reflecting strong technical and operational controls. ISO 27001 adds a formal, risk-based information security management system that brings these controls together under a single, continuously audited governance framework, providing a consistent approach to managing security risks across people, processes, and technology, and supporting continuous improvement as threats and business needs evolve.

"ISO 27001 certification is a meaningful validation of how we run security across the business," said Anthony Diaz, Chief Information Security Officer at Exterro. "It confirms that our security program is built on a risk-based management system, one that's independently assessed, continuously improved, and aligned with the expectations of enterprises and regulated organizations that trust Exterro with sensitive data."

For many organizations, particularly in regulated industries such as financial services, healthcare, and government, ISO 27001 certification is increasingly used as a vendor qualification requirement. By achieving ISO 27001, Exterro strengthens third-party assurance for customers conducting vendor risk assessments, supports audit readiness, and helps streamline security due diligence in procurement processes.

To maintain certification, organizations are subject to ongoing surveillance audits and must demonstrate sustained compliance with ISO 27001 requirements, including risk assessment, control implementation, internal audits, and management review.

About Exterro

Exterro empowers organizations to manage data risks with a complete platform for e-discovery, data privacy, cybersecurity and governance, and digital forensics. Unlike any other software provider, Exterro makes it easy for organizations to understand their data and take swift action. Exterro's AI-driven solutions provide accurate, actionable insights, enabling businesses to ensure compliance, reduce risks, and streamline operations while lowering costs. With Exterro, organizations gain the clarity and confidence needed to address their most critical data challenges. For more information, visit www.exterro.com