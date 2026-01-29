BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / The viral sensation once known as ClawdBot has officially shed its skin. Following a "friendly" request from the team at Claude (Anthropic) to avoid naming confusion and respect their trademark, the project has evolved into its own distinct, independent identity. Meet Moltbot AI-much like a lobster that must shed its old, restrictive shell in order to grow larger and stronger, we have emerged as Moltbot AI-an independent, open-source personal assistant designed to be the proactive "brain" of your digital life.

While tech enthusiasts are still panic-buying Mac minis to host AI locally, a faster, more efficient path has arrived. At moltbotai.online, you can now deploy your own proactive assistant to the cloud with a single click. No hardware, no terminal, no waiting.

What is Moltbot AI?

Moltbot AI is a self-hosted, privacy-first personal assistant. It is built to bridge the gap between "talking to an AI" and "having an AI do the work." By integrating directly with tools like WhatsApp, Telegram, Slack, Gmail, and Google Calendar, it acts as your digital Chief of Staff.

The Moltbot Edge: Memory, Proactivity, and Automation

If you've used standard chatbots, you know their limits. Moltbot AI shatters them through three core pillars:

Persistent Memory: Standard AI starts every conversation from zero. Moltbot remembers. It learns your preferences, your project details, and your communication style over time.

Proactive Action: Most AI is reactive. Moltbot is proactive. It stays active in the cloud 24/7, monitoring tasks and pinging you on WhatsApp or Telegram as soon as a job is finished.

Real Automation: With 100+ integrations, it can clear your inbox, manage your calendar, and even navigate websites to book reservations.

Pro Tip: You can experience the seamless interface and start interacting with your assistant directly via https://moltbotai.chat/, which serves as the central hub for your Moltbot experience.

How to Get Started: DIY vs. One-Click Cloud

Path 1: The DIY Mac mini Route

This involves buying a $599+ Mac mini, setting up Docker, and managing your own server. It's a great project for hobbyists, but a constant maintenance headache for busy professionals who need 100% uptime.

Path 2: One-Click Cloud Deployment (Recommended)

By using the cloud solution at Moltbot AI, you get the same privacy and control without the hardware burden.

Visit moltbotai.online. Pick your plan. Deploy with one click: Your dedicated instance is live in under 60 seconds. Connect your apps: Link your Telegram or Slack and start delegating.

Comparison: Why Pros Choose Cloud

Move Beyond the Chatbot

The era of "talking" to AI is over. It's time for an AI that remembers your life, acts on its own, and automates your busiest days. Whether you are a founder, a freelancer, or a busy professional, Moltbot AI is built to give you your time back.

Stop hunting for a Mac mini. Start your evolution in the cloud.

Deploy your private Moltbot AI at moltbotai.online now!

