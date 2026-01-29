Middletown, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2026) - PowerDMARC today announced the release of its United States DMARC & MTA-STS Adoption Report 2026, a data-driven analysis examining the current state of email authentication and transport-layer security across U.S. domains. The report analyzes hundreds of domains across major industries to assess the adoption levels of SPF, DMARC, MTA-STS, and DNSSEC. The findings provide a snapshot of how U.S. organizations are implementing widely recognized email security standards amid ongoing concerns around spoofing, impersonation, and business email compromise (BEC).
PowerDMARC Releases United States DMARC & MTA-STS Adoption Report 2026
Key Findings from the Report
According to PowerDMARC's United States DMARC & MTA-STS Adoption Report 2026:
- SPF Adoption: 95.7% of analyzed U.S. domains have SPF records published.
- DMARC Coverage: 95.8% of domains have a DMARC record in place.
- DMARC Enforcement (p=reject): 49.0% of domains are enforcing DMARC at the strictest policy level.
- MTA-STS Adoption: 1.7% of domains have implemented MTA-STS.
- DNSSEC Adoption: 18.0% of domains have DNSSEC enabled.
Sector-Level Observations
The report identifies variation in adoption levels across the following key sectors in the US:
- Government
- Banking and Finance
- Energy and Utilities
- Healthcare
- Education
- Media
- Telecom
- Transport and Logistics
About the Report
The report is based on domain-level analysis conducted by PowerDMARC and focuses on publicly observable DNS and policy configurations.
Report Availability
The United States DMARC & MTA-STS Adoption Report 2026 is published by PowerDMARC and is now available for download on their website.
About the company: PowerDMARC is a leading email authentication and domain protection platform, offering comprehensive solutions including DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, TLS-RPT, and hosted reporting with AI-powered threat intelligence. The platform secures email ecosystems for over 10,000 organizations across more than 100 countries, including Fortune 100 companies, governments, and large enterprises. PowerDMARC is MSP/MSSP-ready with full white-label support and holds SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001, and GDPR compliance certifications.
