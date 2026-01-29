Middletown, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2026) - PowerDMARC today announced the release of its United States DMARC & MTA-STS Adoption Report 2026, a data-driven analysis examining the current state of email authentication and transport-layer security across U.S. domains. The report analyzes hundreds of domains across major industries to assess the adoption levels of SPF, DMARC, MTA-STS, and DNSSEC. The findings provide a snapshot of how U.S. organizations are implementing widely recognized email security standards amid ongoing concerns around spoofing, impersonation, and business email compromise (BEC).

PowerDMARC Releases United States DMARC & MTA-STS Adoption Report 2026



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/282048_e74b3a5974313b82_002full.jpg

Key Findings from the Report

According to PowerDMARC's United States DMARC & MTA-STS Adoption Report 2026:

SPF Adoption: 95.7% of analyzed U.S. domains have SPF records published.

95.7% of analyzed U.S. domains have SPF records published. DMARC Coverage: 95.8% of domains have a DMARC record in place.

95.8% of domains have a DMARC record in place. DMARC Enforcement (p=reject): 49.0% of domains are enforcing DMARC at the strictest policy level.

49.0% of domains are enforcing DMARC at the strictest policy level. MTA-STS Adoption: 1.7% of domains have implemented MTA-STS.

1.7% of domains have implemented MTA-STS. DNSSEC Adoption: 18.0% of domains have DNSSEC enabled.

Sector-Level Observations

The report identifies variation in adoption levels across the following key sectors in the US:

Government

Banking and Finance

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Education

Media

Telecom

Transport and Logistics

About the Report

The report is based on domain-level analysis conducted by PowerDMARC and focuses on publicly observable DNS and policy configurations.

Report Availability

The United States DMARC & MTA-STS Adoption Report 2026 is published by PowerDMARC and is now available for download on their website.

About the company: PowerDMARC is a leading email authentication and domain protection platform, offering comprehensive solutions including DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, TLS-RPT, and hosted reporting with AI-powered threat intelligence. The platform secures email ecosystems for over 10,000 organizations across more than 100 countries, including Fortune 100 companies, governments, and large enterprises. PowerDMARC is MSP/MSSP-ready with full white-label support and holds SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001, and GDPR compliance certifications.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282048

Source: Plentisoft