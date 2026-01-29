Anzeige
WKN: A14Z8X | ISIN: SE0007464862
29.01.2026
ADDvise Group AB (publ): ADDvise has applied for delisting of its shares and warrants from Nasdaq First North

On 10 December 2025, Amplex AB ("Amplex"), announced a public offer (the "Offer") to the holders of shares and warrants of ADDvise Group AB (publ) ("ADDvise"). On 27 January 2026, Amplex announced that the Offer had been accepted to such extent that Amplex will become the owner of 94.31 per cent of all shares in ADDvise upon settlement of the Offer. Amplex also informed the board of directors that Amplex will initiate a compulsory buy-out of the shares and warrants in ADDvise not already held by Amplex and requested that the board of directors of ADDvise applies for delisting of the shares and warrants in ADDvise from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market ("First North").

Against this background, the board of directors of ADDvise has today, in accordance with Amplex's request, applied for delisting of the shares and warrants in ADDvise from First North. ADDvise will announce which date will be the last day of trading as soon as ADDvise has been informed of this.

For more information, please contact:

Staffan Torstensson, CEO
staffan.torstensson@addvisegroup.se

About ADDvise Group

ADDvise is an international life science group. Operating a decentralised ownership model, we develop and acquire high quality companies within the business areas Lab and Healthcare. The Group comprises more than 20 companies and generates annual revenues of close to SEK 1.6 billion. ADDvise is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 8 503 015 50, CA@mangold.se, is the company's Certified Adviser. More information is available at www.addvisegroup.com.

